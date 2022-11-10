Child homeless figures in the North West reach record high

The latest homeless figures show a staggering 225% increase in homeless children in the North West while North West Simon remains the ‘bottom rung of the ladder’ in terms of funding, with an annual grant of just €10,250 to provide essential services.

That’s according to Noel Daly, CEO of the North West Simon Community, who has described State funding for 2022 as ‘alarming’ and ‘absurd’ in light of the current lack of support, housing crisis, and cost of living emergency.

The Department of Housing’s Monthly Homelessness Report for September 2022 shows that 149 individuals including 39 child dependents were provided with local authority managed emergency accommodation in counties Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo, during the week of September 19 – 25, 2022.

This number represents an increase of 77% when compared with the 22 Child Dependents accommodated in August 2022, an astonishing 225% year-on-year increase from the 12 child dependents accommodated in September 2021.

Overall, the number of 149 individuals in emergency accommodation in September represents a 34% increase month-on-month (111 people in August 2022), and a massive 73% increase year-on-year from the 86 people accommodated in September 2021.

“It is really shocking, but the Government report doesn’t give us any more information about these children or where they are located, we don’t know what part of the North West these children are in or what has led to this,” Mr Daly said.

When it comes to addressing the cause of these alarming figures, Mr Daly said the issues are multifaceted and relate to a lack of available housing, landlords increasingly leaving the property market, and an influx of people choosing to live and work remotely in the North West post-pandemic.

“There is obviously a shortage of housing and it’s impossible to find an apartment that’s affordable if you are on social welfare or reliant on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme,” Mr Daly said.

“Recently, Simon Communities of Ireland published a report that looked at the availability of properties within the limits of the HAP scheme and there were none in Sligo or Leitrim.

“Another side of it is landlords are leaving the property market in high numbers. There have been a lot of negative reports about being a landlord and dealing with tenants and the general message from representative groups is the investment is no longer sufficient to justify being a landlord.

“However, the people who say that don’t say what the figures are so it’s difficult to argue one way or the other.”

Mr Daly highlighted the Government’s goal of building 35,000 houses to address the housing crisis as causing those who were considering selling their property to do it quickly before house prices fall due to a decrease in demand.

“It’s a double-edged sword because when the Government says they are committed to building 35,000 houses, the implication is that the prices are going to drop and that is motivation for property owners to cash in,” he said.

“Ironically all the evidence shows that the house building programme isn’t going ahead at the rate they wanted to do it.”

To tackle the issue of tenants being forced out of their rented properties, the Government has issued a temporary ban on evictions from November until March 2023, however Mr Daly highlighted in the lead up to this North West Simon noticed an increase in evicted tenants accessing their service.

“I don’t know if there was a rush to terminate tenancies before the moratorium on evictions came in, it would have been illegal to have done that,” he stated.

“But we have known for some time this was coming and maybe they matured in time before the Government could stop the evictions.”

The monthly homeless statistics for September show that 56 adults were accommodated in Sligo, and 54 households were accommodated in Donegal/Leitrim.

The number of homeless adults in Sligo increased by two, while the Donegal/Leitrim region experienced a 46% increase in official homelessness.

In terms of support to deal with their homelessness, 39% (38 households) were provided with supported temporary accommodation with social care staff, while 74% (72 households) were provided private emergency accommodation with visiting support, or temporary emergency accommodation with no (or minimal) support, in B&B’s, hostels, and hotels.

Mr Daly said that the last analysis of social housing needs in the North West was carried out in November 2021 and it showed 15,050 households had officially qualified for social housing and were on the waiting list.

He stated many of these people were relying on their parents, family, or friends to keep a roof over their heads.

“That is heaping pressure onto families who may have their son, his wife, and three children living with them.

“With fuel allowance there is obviously an urgency to separate and ask them to find accommodation,” he said.

Mr Daly described the €10,250 North West Simon has received in funding as ‘absurd’ and said they are currently working from a Homeless Action Plan written for 2015-2018 that does not consider how bad things have become in the North West in recent years.

“We don’t know whether it’s the local authority refusing our proposals for increased funding or if it’s the Department of Housing,” he said.

“During 2021, our homeless prevention team supported 137 households to maintain their existing tenancy or find a new home. In January 2022, funding for a Homeless Prevention and PlaceFinder post in Donegal was withdrawn and funding applications totalling €231,000 to maintain our early intervention and homeless prevention services appear to have been rejected by the three local authorities, and the department.

“Given the extent of the homeless crisis, my focus all year should have been on developing new services across the region, but instead it was predominantly on securing funds to keep our services operating.

“In the context of this month’s figures, the grant of €10,250 awarded to North West Simon Community by Sligo County Council is absurd. This money is supposed to meet the cost of providing resettlement and tenancy sustainment support to ten people at a time over a twelve-month period.”

Mr Daly said that North West Simon receives particularly low funding when compared to the rest of the country and in the last year he has spent the majority of his time campaigning for resources when their primary focus should be on helping people in need.

“We had the highest number of homeless ever recorded in the region in one-week last month, that’s 149 people. But that doesn’t calculate very significantly within the department,” he said.

“149 people represent about 1% of the homeless in the country. It may be difficult for the department to contemplate the idea that it still costs as much to provide a service in the North West as it does in Galway, Dublin, or Cork; they don’t seem to appreciate the local issues involved in responding to people in rural areas.”

The majority of the population of the North West is scattered throughout rural areas and for this reason Mr Daly said it is vital that they target these regions and ensure vulnerable people do not fall into homelessness, which Mr Daly stressed would cost the State more in the long run.

“I have a colleague who provides a housing clinic in Tubbercurry every Thursday and it takes two hours to drive up and down to provide this clinic, yet there are two to three households that come to it every week looking for help,” he said.

“If we can get in early and help those families resolve whatever problems they are experiencing before it becomes a crisis that leads to homelessness then we are saving the State a fortune. But that does not seem to be appreciated.”

Mr Daly said there is hope that the new homeless action plan currently being developed will increase their levels of service and allow for more outreach services in Sligo, Donegal, and Leitrim. However, he stated that in order to be provided with these extra services they will have to win the tender for it.

“It’s still indicative of the attitudes towards this problem that services will be awarded on the basis of competitive tendering, it’s already assumed whatever organisation is going to do the job will bring money to the table themselves,” he said.

“We’re going out to fundraise to pay for essential services that should be delivered by the State, this is an attitude that has prevailed since the crash happened, there’s a business approach to the management of social services that has persisted ever since.”

While the increase in homelessness figures may shock some, Mr Daly said that for those working to provide support it has been obvious this was coming for a long time and that North West Simon have been actively lobbying the Department of Housing, Minister Darragh O’Brien and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for increased funding for the last 18 months.

“We have a regional homeless forum that meets every three months and in May 2021 we had a lengthy discussion about the need for additional emergency accommodation and services because we could see homelessness was on the increase,” he said.

“But there is no real funding to do that in the North West, a dispersed community like we have has different needs than they do in Dublin. You can provide a hostel in Sligo and Letterkenny, but you will only meet the needs of a small section of the region.

“If you start taking people out of Ballinamore or Easkey and putting them into Sligo you are separating them from their support network, and you may end up making resolving their problems more difficult.”