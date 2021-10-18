Champion is nominated in two categories for journalism awards

The Sligo Champion has received two nominations in this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards.

Editor Paul Deering and journalist, Jessica Farry have received nominations in two separate categories which recognise and celebrate excellence in regional news publishers.

Mr Deering received his nomination in ‘The Best Use of Photography’ category for his story and pics ‘People to the rescue’ which captured the scene on Grattan Street in Sligo in August 2020 as shoppers pulled up controversial bollards to allow a blocked ambulance attend to a 999 call nearby.

Jessica Farry has been nominated as Sports Journalist of the Year for a series of articles including one focussing on women in sport and an interview with Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley about his memories of Diego Maradona.

More than 500 entries were received in 14 editorial and commercial categories across print and digital publications. Chair of the judging panel Áine Kerr said: “Over the last two years when the world felt chaotic and unpredictable, what was consistent and stable in people’s everyday lives was their local newspaper. This year’s nominees demonstrate the capacity of local Irish newspapers to rise to meet unprecedented challenges and provide public service-driven and quality journalism. The nominees represent the very best of local Irish journalism today.”

The awards, which are sponsored by the National Lottery, will be held on Thursday November 11th at Bloomfield House Hotel, near Mullingar. National Lottery Chief Executive Officer Andrew Algeo said: “Local media in Ireland has a long and proud tradition of producing trusted and outstanding journalists and these awards rightly recognise these journalists and their colleagues who perform a vital public service through ground-breaking reporting at a time when we need it most.

The awards will be presented by the President of Local Ireland, Declan McGuire of the Connacht Tribune. Mr McGuire said: “Every nomination is an achievement in itself and those named should be rightly proud of reaching the shortlist.