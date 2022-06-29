Celebrity architect Hugh Wallace has designed a 74 house estate in Sligo

An impression of what the estate will look like.

An impression of some of the house types which will be available.

Planners at Sligo County Council have approved a 74 house scheme on Cairns Road in Sligo which has been designed by architect Hugh Wallace star of RTE television’s Home of the Year, The Great House Revival and Bungalow Bliss.

News of the scheme couldn’t have come at a better time given the dire need for new housing in Sligo.

County councillors will now be asked on July 4th to vote to bring these homes forward by allowing the lands in question to be released from Sligo’s Strategic Residential Land Reserve.

The proposed scheme on Cairns Road, is conveniently located close to all local amenities including transport links, shops, schools, and sports fields.

The scheme achieved a swift recommendation for approval following a comprehensive pre-planning process with the Planning Department and an exemplary, all-encompassing planning application by the design team for local Sligo developer, Novot Holdings.

The development Designed by Douglas Wallace Architects, the firm led by Hugh Wallace is mix of homes available ranging from one, two and three and four-bedroom homes.

The homes are A-rated which will be a big selling point as will its location in Sligo.

“This,” according to Wallace, “is a scheme that we have carefully and respectfully designed with the homeowner in mind.

“We have created light filled, perfectly proportioned and well laid out homes that satisfy the demands of modern living.”

The scheme is built around a central green area with a treelined avenue that creates a focal point at the heart the scheme.

Pockets of informal gathering, a children’s playground and amenity spaces dotted throughout the development as well as the different design styles of the individual homes, help to shape a distinctive and unique feel to the entire development.

Catering to a modern, environmentally conscious society, the proximity to local public transport routes as well as the town centre itself has enabled a prioritisation of the streets for walkers and cyclists, with private cars taking a back seat.

Hugh added: “We listened to and understood the needs of not only our client, but of the wider community as a whole.

“The result is a conscientiously crafted solution that, we hope, will be an exemplar of good design for future residential schemes of scale not just in Sligo but across the entire country.”

Once the scheme gets its final grant of permission work will commence on site. It is planned to deliver the scheme in two phases over 18 months. The price of the homes has yet to be revealed.