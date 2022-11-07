Celebrating the 30th Sligo Antiques, Collectables and Vintage Fair on a musical note

On Sunday 13th November the Radisson Blu Hotel Sligo will be the new venue for Sligo’s biannual Antiques, Collectables and Vintage Fair, with doors opening to the public as usual at 11 a.m. The organisers of the Fair are looking forward to welcoming the Sligo public to their new venue. As ever everyone is welcome from the first time browser to the avid collector and from the art connoisseur to the practical shopper.

There will be a mood of celebration in the air throughout the day as the organisers mark their 30th fair in Sligo. In the early afternoon there will be a live performance by three of Sligo’s best loved and respected traditional musicians, Anne Ruane, Richard Sherlock and Michael McKenna.

Down the years the interplay of Anne’s lilting and lively fiddle, Richard’s effortless box playing and Michael’s deft guitar accompaniment have not only raised the spirits of those who frequent local music sessions but all three have been an inspiration to many budding local musicians whom they have both taught and mentored. Attendees to the fair will be in for a special treat with the hour-long performance due to start around 2 p.m.

The appeal of the Sligo Antiques, Collectables and Vintage Fair is simple, bringing together as it does more than 20 of the top local and national dealers in a relaxed setting. There will be all our regular dealers offering as ever an exciting range of quality goods ranging in styles from antique to Art Deco to mid-century Scandinavian. Items on offer will include fine and costume jewellery, furniture, décor, porcelain and pottery, glassware, silver and metal ware, hand-made rugs, clocks, pocket and wrist watches, books, paintings and prints, objets d’art, coins, banknotes, medals, postcards, ephemera (to include history of Sligo and the NW), and collectables.

The Fair opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Admission is €3.50 (€2.50 for students and O.A.P.s) and is free for children under 16 when accompanied by an adult. A definite date for the diary.