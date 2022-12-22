Celebrated Mikel Murfi plays homecoming Sligo shows at The Hawk’s Well Theatre

Lauded world-touring productions The Man in the Woman’s Shoes and I Hear You and Rejoice are returning home to Hawk’s Well Theatre.

Written by and starring Mikel Murfi, the plays which were originally commissioned by Hawk’s Well with Sligo County Council Arts Service, have gone on to charm the globe.

Debuting in 2012, The Man in the Woman’s Shoes has toured extensively with showings at the Irish Arts Centre in New York, the Tricycle Theatre, London, and Paris’s Irish Cultural Centre. Winning the Stewart Parker BBC Radio Drama Award in 2013, it was nominated for Best New Play in the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2014, and won a Zebby Award (Irish Writers Guild) for best theatre script in 2013.

Since its launch the play has returned to Hawk’s Well periodically, and this upcoming show which takes place on 12th January, will provide another opportunity for audiences to experience exceptional world-standard theatre on the local stage.

Hilariously funny, tender and at times downright daft, The Man in The Woman’s Shoes is set in October 1978, and follows cobbler Pat Farnon and a cast of unforgettable characters he meets. These include water diviner Huby Patterson, GAA enthusiast extraordinaire Kitsy Rainey, and an array of farmers all named Gilmartin and Kemp. Pat may be an aging man but he has a boundless enthusiasm for life.

Companion piece I Hear You and Rejoice meanwhile, returns on 22nd February. Featuring, again, the affable Pat Farnon, the show follows him as he marries the redoubtable Kitsy Rainey who is everything that Pat isn’t. It’s a match made in heaven, detailing the ups, the downs and the beyond the beyond!

Tickets for both shows, priced €20/€18 conc (plus €1 booking fee) each are available now. For enquiries or to book, visit www.hawkswell.com or call 0719161518.