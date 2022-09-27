Cath Lab issue at Sligo University Hospital ‘has not been resolved’

There is still no commitment to provide a full time permanent Cath Lab service in Sligo University Hospital according to councillor Declan Bree.

Addrssing a Regional Health Forum meeting on Galway on Tuesday, Cllr Bree said people in Sligo and the North West were delighted in July when theywere led to believe that there had been a breakthrough and that they would see the long awaited permanent Cath Lab service provided at the hospital.

“But now our hopes have again been dashed and we are being provided with the same reply that we have been hearing at meetings of this Health Forum over the past number of years – that the outcome of the National Review of Cardiac Services is awaited.

“Again, it would appear that Sligo University Hospital and the people of Sligo and the region are being treated with contempt.

“In June when news that the limited two day Cath Lab Service in Sligo University Hospital was ceasing operation, there was huge concern in Sligo and indeed the members of Sligo County Council expressed their dismay at the failure of Government to provide a full time service in the hospital.

“Councillors were very much aware that without a Cath Lab service in Sligo University Hospital, a person from the region suffering a heart attack will have much less chance of surviving then people living in other parts of the country

“Best practice dictates that patients suffering a cardiac arrest need to be admitted to hospital within a 90 minutes window if they are to get the best outcome.

“Today, hundreds of lives in Sligo, Leitrim and the region are being put at risk because of the lack of a Cath Lab service in the hospital. This is totally unacceptable.

“The provision of a full time Cath Lab in Sligo was recommended as far back as 2013 when the HSE’s North West Cardiology Review Group issued its report. Five years ago the Saolta University Health Care Group urged the Government and the Minister for Health to extend the cardiac catheterisation laboratory services at Sligo University Hospital.

“However, on every occasion the matter has been raised in recent years we have been told by Government that no decision will be made on the matter until such time as the National Cardiology Review is completed.

“And here we are in the Autumn of 2022 without a Cath Lab service. This is clearly outrageous. And obviously it must be distressing for many people from Sligo and the region who have a cardiac condition.

“When we lost our cancer services in Sligo people felt disappointed and betrayed. I have no doubt but that people in Sligo will be outraged when they learn that no commitment has been given to provide a full time Cath Lab service in the hospital,” he said.

In a written response, Cllr Bree was told: “Following the decision of a private company to cease the mobile Cath Lab Services at Sligo University Hospital, the Saolta Group worked with hospital management on possible contingency measures.

“As a result the service is being temporarily provided at University Hospital Galway. Referrals in Sligo for Cardiology angiograms and angioplasty are completed in Galway University Hospital Cath Lab with a Consultant Cardiologist from Sligo University Hospital undertaking the procedures on a weekly basis.

“Designated access is provided for Sligo patients at the UHG Cath Lab unit. This arrangement will stay in place until the publication of the National Review of Cardiac Services.

“Extensive discussions have taken place between hospital and Saolta Management, HSE representatives and Department of Health regarding future developments in Cardiology Services in Sligo University Hospital. This has led to MinisterDonnelly giving a commitment towards the development of Cardiology CT service together with an increase in ConsultantCardiologist and support team. This service expansion will allow the hospital to provide the most up to date and modern diagnostic service for patients in the locality. This will also provide better opportunity to attract high calibre Consultant Cardiologists into the cardiology service.”