Case coverage in Sunday World caused two Gardaí ‘great distress’ court told

By Gerry McLaughlin

Victim Impact Statements from two gardai who were involved in the arrest of a Boyle agricultural contractor in 2020 said that some subsequent media coverage caused them great distress.

Conor O’Neill (26), Leam Boyle was found guilty of assaulting a garda, obstruction and using threatening and abusive behaviour, after he was in a struggle with two gardai as they pulled him out of his tractor in the town on April 14, 2020, after a two and a half hour hearing at Carrick District Court in February.

