Carer stole €250 from Sligo Nazareth home resident

The case was heard at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A carer, who admitted stealing €250 from a vulnerable person, has been given a suspended jail sentence, at the district court.

John Foley, (57) of Caisleán Óir, Sea Road, Sligo pleaded guilty to entering 15 Nazareth Village as a trespasser and commit an arrestable offence on on April 23 2021.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that a wheelchair bound resident was sitting in his room at 15 Nazareth Village when he heard a knock on the door.

When he went to the door there was nobody there and he then heard a noise behind him and when he reversed up the hallway, he saw a male figure pass his window.

He noticed that a drawer had been disturbed and he also took note of car. Gardai found out that a care worker in the complex had the same make of a vehicle.

Gardai interviewed the defendant who gave a cautioned statement and made full admissions. He had taken €250 and had it hidden in the spare wheel of the car.

The victim, who has cerebral palsy, did not want to make a victim impact statement.

Defence Solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said his client apologised to the victim.

“They were friends,” said Mr McGovern.

“It’s a lousy offence,” remarked Judge Vincent Deane.

Mr McGovern said the defendant knew that himself.

In a statement the defendant said he needed money and was “sick to my stomach.”He said he had never done anything like that before and wanted to say he was very sorry to the injured party.

Mr McGovern said the defendant had an addiction.

He had lost a young child and he never got over it and his health suffered.

“He has ruined himself,” said Mr McGovern.

Judge Deane said the defendant had taken advantage of someone who was vulnerable for his own benefit and the money was well hidden.

He made admissions when he knew he was caught.

Mr McGovern said the defendant was a well respected man.

The defendant had no relevant previous convictions.

Judge Deane jailed the defendant for three months and suspended the sentence for two years on his own bond of €200 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

When the sentence was given the defendant said he wanted to talk to the judge.

Judge Deane said he had made his order.

Mr McGovern said the defendant felt his life was ruined.

The judge said he could always appeal to the Circuit Court if he so wished.