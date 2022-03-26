Caradh’s push to give athletes a bigger say in the running of their sports

Yes she can! For, the story of Caradh O’Donovan from Strandhill Road is an epic one in many respects. It is a story of an athletes-of a young woman of remarkable courage, character and utter determination never to be defined by adversity.

In life as in sport, character trumps mere talent every time.

But if helps if you have both, and Caradh (38) has them in spades. Add in an innate passion and desire to be the very best she can be, and you get an inkling of her true character.

She was a great kickboxer, won several national and international titles in a golden 20 year career where she was originally coached by Michael McDermott.

Caradh then took up karate in her early 30s and won national titles and competed in the world championships at a time when internal issues in the sport meant that the athletes did not get the preparation they deserved in 2017.

But just three years earlier Caradh got the devastating news that she had the severely debilitating Crohn’s Disease a severe inflammation of the bowel and a real career ending injury.

However, instead of railing against this terrible blow, Caradh decided to get back to fitness-and that took enormous bravery and drive.

There is no cure for this disease but Caradh is on medication that works-but one suspects that it was her innate supreme fitness and desire not to be defeated by one of life’s terrible curved balls, that decided her to fight back.

Her achievements in karate are perhaps her greatest, as she went from being a novice to winning an Irish title and then competing in the world championship. But a severe ankle injury ended her most active career in 2019 and also her dreams of an Olympic medal.

But these days she is on an entirely new mission as an advocate for athletes all over the world in her organization Global Athlete which is promoting the rights of all athletes.

Her own experience with “the suits” has convinced her that there is a great need to address major governance issues all over the world.

At present athletes have no real say in the decisions that affect their careers and Caradh would like to see athletes have 50 per cent representation on boards.

Global Athlete also aims to help athletes to gain a more representative voice as what hey term the neglect and suppression of athletes has gone on far too long.

One of Global Athlete’s most recent activities was to support the International Paralympic Committee’s decision to ban Russia and Belarus from the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Caradh was born in Sligo in March 1984 and lives just off the Strandhill Road and is happy to be working from home.

There was not much sport for a sport mad young girl growing up.

But she always was attracted to combat sports even as a very young girl. She went to Scoil Ursula and then to the Ursuline.

“I loved sport, but I did not get much chance to play sport-there was no option to play soccer or Ladies GAA in Sligo at the time.

“There was a few boys teams and a few girls who played with the boys.

“But I was incredibly shy, and I could not even bring myself to do anything like that.

“So, I ended up going down to the kick boxing in Ballytivnan, with Michael McDermott.

“One of the girls in my class, her brother was doing kick boxing and I remember he was at school one day just talking about it and I thought that was class and I thought I would love to do kick boxing.

“So, I just arrived down outside St Joseph’s Church and there were very few girls there.

“Michael McDermott was very encouraging, and I was just 12. Michael had good time for me, and he was very dedicated, and he was tough when he needed to be and there was no skiving. But I loved to train and would have been keen to do extra training as well.

“I started at Mugendo, and loved it and it was never a struggle and of course it was tough, and everything did not always go my way, but it never felt like hard work as I was always enjoying it”.

It was not long before a long list of trophies began to come in.

“There were no Connacht competitions and the first one I took part in was a national one and I was about 15 at the time, so that was very exciting.

“That was around 1999 and I won the national title in that year-there was not too much competition, but it was a great feeling to win an All-Ireland and it gave me a lot of confidence”.

Caradh went to her first World Cup when she was 15 and that was a big eye- opener and she was not near the level of fitness needed.

“I had five or six fights in a day and then I went to the world championship again in my Leaving Cert year and did better in the Wako World Championship.

“I had gone to a different world championship and won a title in that and that was encouraging. But the Wako Championship were like the Olympics of the sport.”

Her kick boxing career went from 1996 to 2017-almost 20 years and it was a great buzz.

Caradh did a Sports Management course in college which was no surprise.

“I think I have ten or eleven gold medals for kick boxing between European and World titles”. But she also has countless silver and bronze medals.

Caradh’s home in Strandhill is crammed with trophies.

Some people say you make good friends from sport-but that is not always the case, according to Caradh.

“That is a strange one as it is very competitive and therefore, I always kept my friends separate from the sport.

“You see the best and the worst of people in sport, especially when it gets to that level.

“So, when you are not doing so good everyone wants you to win and when you start to win everybody wants so see, you fall and that is probably just human nature.

“So, I liked to separate my personal life from the sport but while I have a lot of time for many good people in the sport, very few of them would have made my best friend category.

“I am still in contact with some of those people. And the sport took me all over the world, so there were huge opportunities in that respect.

“I was a very competitive person by nature, and I am working on that, maybe too much and I was maybe obsessed with winning and anything other than a gold medal, I would go into a deep depression.

“I am still quite driven, and I learned that it does not always make you happy”.

And then around 2014, Caradh was hit with a body blow when she was diagnosed with Crohns Disease.

“I can remember having symptoms going right back to my teens and it just got worse and worse. I still kept pushing myself way beyond my limits and I had to push through a lot of pain and a lot of sickness and did not really notice it first and got on with it.

“And that is probably why I got it as bad as I did around 2014. My body just gave up and said no more.

“I was vomiting blood for quite a lot of time. I was collapsing and I had severe night sweats. I remember my doctor being shocked when he saw the scans that I was not complaining more.

“I felt humiliated by it and the diagnosis as I did not know anything about it and I found it really uncomfortable but then I learned how to get on with it and learned not to feel too much shame or embarrassment.

“I just realised that this was just going to be part of my life and I could not get a cure for it so I would just have to manage it and deal with it from there.

“I would describe myself as being somebody that likes to be in control, and this was something that was completely out of my control, and it was something that was really foreign to me.

“It took me out of training for a year and I was trying to manage it and that time not too many people felt that I could get back to a high level in sport.

“That was in the back of my mind, but I think it was necessary because I needed to learn how look after myself and to listen to my body and just learn how to deal with that.”

It all came to a head when Caradh was on holiday with her mother and family in the Canary Islands.

“I got really sick over there and I couldn’t leave, and I was crawling between the bedroom and the bathroom, and it was a painful experience, but I thought I would be fine as I had pains before.

“But my mother and sister were in complete shock that I thought that this was kind of normal.”

Caradh went to a doctor in Dublin and had been working in development in various sports.

“When I was told it was Crohn’s Disease there was a campaign called “Get Your Belly Out” to reduce the stigma around the disease as some people need to wear an Ostomy bag.

“I thought that I was going to have to get surgery and get one of these bags fitted. For me I knew I could not compete in those circumstances.

“And then I learned a bit more about it and that there was no cure for it. But I had great support from my family and friends and my doctors.

“I did not have to wear a bag and to date medication has worked for me and I have not needed any surgery for which I am very grateful.

“I don’t like having to take a lot of medication, but it is keeping me right and so overall I am not complaining”.

So how did it affect her kick boxing career?

“I wrote a letter to the national governing body of kick boxing asking for a bit of time off as I had been in hospital, to get more time to compete for her place on the team.

“But I did not get a reply and my place went to somebody else and that was disappointing.

“And that kind of motivated me to get into advocacy work.

“I found it difficult to be dealing with the diagnosis and losing my place on the Irish team and those were a hard- few months.

“But it made me even more determined to earn my place on the team the following year.

“After that the governing had a bit more understanding and I went back gradually building myself up. But within another year I won another World Cup and that was one of my greatest achievements in 2015”.

At another level Caradh was struggling to motivate herself and saying why do I want to win this as I have won it before.

“I had become disillusioned with the sport and felt that the athlete’s interests could have been better looked after.

“There was no real voice for the athletes and then in 2016 I heard that karate was being included in the Olympic Games for the first time.

“I clicked on You Tube and felt this sport was not all that hard and it was not so different from kick boxing.

“The Olympics was still the dream and in 2017 I was still competing in kick boxing and learning karate.Then I competed in the National Senior Championships, and I won it after a few months.

“I was inexperienced, and I did not know the rules and it was something new.

“The girls I fought against were good but maybe I was just able to tactically use my strength against them.

“My biggest thing to readjust to karate was that it was not full contact which I was used to in kick boxing, and I could not use that, and you would be pulled up for hitting too hard”.

She added: “I was training for the Olympics of 2020 in Tokyo, but Covid stopped that and they only went ahead last year and I had retired in March/April of 2021.

“When the Olympic qualification window opened in 2019, I got a really bad injury.

“I thought it was an ankle injury.When I got an MRI scan it showed the entire cartilage of my ankle had been eaten away.

“The ligaments had to be surgically repaired and I had to have a big operation.

“It was a career ending injury, but I was going to try anyway, so they took the cartilage out of my knee and implanted it into my foot. It worked well up to a point and I had a third surgery on it in 2020.”

Just before her injury in 2018, Caradh competed in the World Karate championship but a split in karate governing bodies meant the athletes including Caradh were not as well prepared or coached.

“It took a while for us to get recognised and we were eventually allowed to compete but the quality of coaching was not good, and I believe it cost me a medal”.

A combination of things eventually forced Cardadh to call time on her career in 2021.

“I just thought the fun had gone out of the sport for me and I retired in March of last year”.

It was a natural thing for Caradh to become an advocate for better conditions for athletes of all types.

“The biggest issue I have always had in sport, and I always felt alone in that was that decisions were being made that affect athletes, yet they have no input into decisions and I have found that any athlete who suggest that they should have an input into decision making are looked upon as trouble makers.

“It was always in my make up to ask questions especially if I believed that there was injustice. As I got older, I was also concerned about the “politics” that went on in organisations.

“I remember I won a European title and yet funding was given to three males who had won silver and bronze medals and when I asked why, I was given an explanation. But I disagreed as I felt it came down to the fact that I was a female athlete. I questioned it and that did me no favours”.

“I came across an organisation called Global Athlete and sent them an email to Rob Koehler who is Canadian, and director general and he used to work with the World Anti Doping Agency and he was Deputy Director General there.

“He had a lot of connections in a lot of sports, and he gave me the contact details. He was working in London and came to Ireland for a few days and said the organisation was going to push for a voice for athletes and advocate for them.

“I joined the board, but we are trying to bring in a bit of collective bargaining for athletes.

“There were very few athletes represented on governing bodies at the Olympics.

“Soccer have their own representatives but for athletics, boxing and kick boxing there are no representatives. We are currently representing Ukrainian athletes after the invasion by Russia. We are trying to get Russian, and the Belarusian Olympic Committee suspended because of what is happening.

“A lot of Russian teams have been suspended from the Olympics, but the officials have not been sanctioned yet and that is something we have been working on. We have done some research which shows how little money athletes get from the Olympics.

“The Olympic cycle takes in billions and less than 4 per cent of that goes to athletes according to our figures.”

Another area of major concern for Caradh and Global Athlete is the growth of doping in many sports.

“Our organisation was founded in 2019 and I am huge fam of journalist Paul Kimmage who has done so much to expose doping in many sports.

“Our big aim has been to get each individual sport to set up their own athletes’ groups for their rights.

“Athletics have their own organisation which we helped to launch as has swimming which we also helped to get off the ground.”

But the organisation has not focused on Ireland as Caradh ruefully says that Ireland is not ready for Global Athlete.

“I have tried years ago to get Irish athletes to come together and form some sort of a group to be a pressure group on the system.

“Maybe the timing was not just right, but who knows, maybe that could change over time”.

Interestingly Caradh’s role in Global Athlete is entirely voluntary which makes it all the more admirable.

She works full time in governance with an Irish organisation called Boardmatch a charity and her job is to help charities set up boards to try and bring the right skill-set and the right qualified people for those boards.

A few years ago, Caradh was involved with Sky Sports Living for Sport which involved mentoring young people from 2015-2017.

“But I think there is a real frustration, not just from athletes but from the general public with how many sports are being run. People have had enough, and athletes are becoming more confident, but we all have a long way to go yet. There are major issues to be addressed in the sporting organisations in Ireland and we need a culture change.

“There is a culture that says this is the status quo and this has been the way that things have always been done and it is very hard to change that. It would be great if we had a player’s association or player’s union for all sports and ones that are not controlled by the system but are completely independent and that puts the interests of athletes first.

‘But we don’t have that yet and we don’t have anyone yet to stick out their neck and begin real change. But if you stand up and speak out against your governing body, things can become very difficult for them and I can understand why athletes, especially when they are still competing, don’t want to do that. They are training for the Olympics and don’t want any hassle that might interfere with their goal”.

But being part of Global Athlete has allowed Caradh to stay in touch with her great love of sport.

“I didn’t want to coach, and it was not an avenue for me and even though I did not plan this, I could not be happier that I get to do this.

“It is something I am really- passionate about. Athletes are a huge part of sport and should have an equal say in decision making of governing bodies”.

Caradh said there are ex athletes on boards and especially in Ireland, but in my opinion, they are not representing the real interests of athletes even though it is spun that they are.

“Boards and institutions can become very conservative after a time with the same faces and that is a problem as well. And I believe that those who make it the top in those organisations have largely forgotten what it was like to be an athlete.

So, what are Caradh’s hopes for the future?

“I would love to see athletes have 50 per cent of a board’s decision making and that would be very important. They need to have an equal footing and they don’t even need to be an athlete as long as they are representing the rights of athletes.

“I would love to see the Olympics going back to some of the ideals that made them really special. In Ireland, I would like to see athletes supported properly, given a living wage and employee’s rights the same as anyone else in their daily work. I would like to see athletes have a union developed to support theme because until that happens none of these rights will come.

“Sport Ireland will give Kelly Harrington E40,000 per year but they won’t give her any employee rights.

“She could be dropped in the morning. Everybody is happy to take the credit for Irish athletes when they are doing well, especially the government, but nobody is prepared to support them to put a roof over their heads and pay their bills.

“There is a lot more funding needed. To pay an athlete E12,000 per year and expect them to travel the world is not on and most athletes get nothing at all. Relative to most athletes, those who are on E1200 are the lucky ones”.

“And yet every single administrator in sport in this country is paid and let’s not talk about the CEOs.”