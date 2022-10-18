Car accident left Castlebar native Geraldine (27) paralysed and facing new challenges as she adapted to life in Sligo

When Geraldine Lavelle went for a routine cycle almost ten years ago, she had no idea that her life would irreparably change forever.

In October 2013, at aged 27 the Castlebar native who now lives in Sligo was left paralysed after a horrific collision with a lorry while cycling on the main Longford-Mullingar road.

Having gained a master’s degree in Neuroscience at NUI Galway, Geraldine had a clear path in mind for the rest of her life but was forced to adapt to a new world where she would require assistance to perform essential day-to-day tasks.

Nine years on from her accident, having persevered through the mental and physical challenges of her situation, Geraldine has written a memoir called Weathering the Storm that she hopes will show all those who are struggling with life’s difficulties that even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.

“I suffered a spinal cord injury and was left three quarters paralysed, overnight I had to adapt from being an independent, physically active young woman to a new world where I required assistance,” she said.

“Mentally and physically it was very challenging and in the beginning it was more the mental aspect than the physical. There was frustration, a lack of freedom, the independence I had grown accustomed to was gone, I wasn’t able to travel without assistance, I was living alone since I was 18 and this was a big change to my life.

“There was an unknown world and I had to get used to so many different new aspects like wheelchairs and carers. I was in the hospital for a year and it was quite draining on my mental health, I like to recharge alone whether that’s through going for a walk, art, or writing and there was always this constant noise and chaos in the hospital that was quite mentally challenging.”

Geraldine describes this period as the bleak early days where she struggled to accept what had actually happened to her and it was difficult to maintain motivation and resilience.

“I was always physically active. I’d done kickboxing for years, I played football in school, I was a qualified health instructor after I finished in NUI Galway, this was something I was always passionate about,” she said.

“A big fear of mine was that I would not be able to get out and remain active and in the beginning it was quite difficult to find activities I could do.”

However, after leaving the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Geraldine moved to Sligo and now lives in a congregated living setting and here she was able to connect with different local groups to discover it was possible to stay active and participate in a wide variety of sports.

“North West Adventure Tours helped me to do stand-up paddling and Sligo Sports and Recreation Partnership connected me with different volunteers to go to the college grounds and use the facilities for things like hand cycling and that was amazing,” she said.

“I tried out wheelchair basketball and every day I was out pushing myself on my own, I am thankful I’m now strong enough to do that and be out by myself and enjoying the outdoors.”

These experiences encouraged Geraldine to set up an online platform to show other people that even though things may feel hopeless, with the right support it can be possible to push past obstacles and come out the other side.

Geraldine started to share her experiences in blogs, through social media, and writing for outlets such as The Western People newspaper.

“I wanted to show that with the right support and help these things are possible and all this information accumulated over the past nine years and I decided to put my book together, Weathering the Storm, which is an honest account of my journey,” she said.

“It might be difficult for some to read because I do describe those bleak early years and how I struggled to accept the cruel fate that had been bestowed upon me, but it also shows that you can emerge from this and use your voice to help others.

“I hope it can encourage others, it doesn’t have to be someone who’s gone through a spinal cord injury, that’s obviously an extremely difficult challenge but there are other challenges out there and as humans we all suffer at some stage in our lives, it’s a story to show as human beings we are resilient and can motivate others to keep going.”

With a vigour for all that can be achieved in life, Geraldine then went on to work in AbbVie in Sligo before taking up a tutoring position in Health Science at the then named IT Sligo and eventually lecturing in that department.

Geraldine weathered the storm through so many challenges and has been able to put all those experiences into her memoir.

“It was difficult to get a title for the book and at one point an idea was to call it ‘Learning to Dance in the Rain’, I looked at editor and said, ‘more like navigating a hurricane!’, my titles were always a little darker so in the end we settled somewhere in the middle,” she said.

“In my writing I have described a lot of storm imagery and hurricanes, or keeping your head above water because that’s how it feels some days, like you are weathering a storm and waiting in one spot for it to pass, then you wonder if you waited too long and ask are you missing out on opportunities. Sometimes you’ve got to keep going and plough through that storm, I’ve noticed these themes in my writing, maybe it’s because I come from Ireland where it rains so much.”

When Geraldine first moved to Sligo she says she did not know anybody, and it was quite upsetting and difficult to accustom to a new life here.

“It’s been difficult living in a congregated setting since my injury, before I would just rent normally but Sligo people have been so lovely and I have made so many friends,” she said.

For accommodation, Geraldine says she’s been waiting for the past five years for a home to be adapted in Castlebar but as a result of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis this has been continually delayed.

“Housing is a major problem for everyone these days but I got back driving a number of years ago which is a great stepping stone. It would be nice to be closer to my family, nieces, and nephews but you also need to build a life for yourself and I love living in Sligo.”

One of the most inspiring things after Geraldine had accepted her newfound life was seeing other people who were further along on their journey than her, she says that seeing people who have overcome trauma and are able to remain positive showed her that she could do the same.

“I looked up people a lot on Instagram and could see people who were so positive and had such a great outlook, they had come so far and were travelling and it really helps in my opinion to see those a few steps ahead and knowing I could get to that stage,” she said.

For this reason, Geraldine says she has presented her journey in her new book, it’s for all those who need a reminder that even in the darkest days there is the potential to persevere. She also wrote it to say thank you to the friends, family, and communities who have stood by her for these past nine years.

“I didn’t realise at the time how mentally challenging this has been for my family and those who have been there for me in Castlebar, Connacht, nationally and internationally, those who have fundraised and helped me to rebuild my life,” she said.

Weathering the Storm is available in Liber bookshop or online from www.mayobooks.ie.