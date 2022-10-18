Sligo

Car accident left Castlebar native Geraldine (27) paralysed and facing new challenges as she adapted to life in Sligo

Geraldine Lavelle speaks to Stephen Holland about her new book which outlines her journey and life in Sligo after a serious road traffic accident left her paralysed in 2013.

When Geraldine Lavelle went for a routine cycle almost ten years ago, she had no idea that her life would irreparably change forever.

In October 2013, at aged 27 the Castlebar native who now lives in Sligo was left paralysed after a horrific collision with a lorry while cycling on the main Longford-Mullingar road.

