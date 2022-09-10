Cannonball super car rear ends another in Sligo’s main street

Thousands turned out to see Cannonball come to Sligo this evening and fans were left stunned one of the super cars rear ended another in the town’s main street.

The crash shocked onlookers but the drivers seemed none the worse and continued up O’Connell Street. It appeared the damage was extensive to one of the super cars and the repair bill is likely to be in the thousands.

Around 200 super cars took part in the event which runs until Sunday. The Cannonball leaves Sligo on Sunday from Rosses Point at 11am heading for Roscommon and on to the finish in Trim, County Meath.

