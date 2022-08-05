Cannonball spectacular comes to Sligo next month

The official route for Cannonball 2022 has been announced and it is confirmed that the supercar spectacle is coming back to Sligo on Saturday September 10th. The event has already raised €1,298,779 for Irish charities and organisers are hoping to reach €250,000 for The HOPE

Foundation by the end of September 2022. The rare super cars will arrive into Sligo Town at 6pm on Saturday September 10th for the second day's finish line and depart on SUnday September 11th at 11am from Rosses Point. Spectators in |Sligo will get up close and personal with 200 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

The Brazilian Dancers will bring all the glamour of carnival and live DJs, bands and festivals in host towns get the party started. The notorious NYPD, German Polizei, Cannonballers and celebrities in crazy costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out. This year, organisers are also calling on spectators to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for best dressed. On Friday September 9th, Cannonball will blaze a trail from Malahide in Co. Dublin to Co. Cork with a fuel stop in Circle K Fermoy and lunch in The Blue Haven Kinsale in Co Cork. The first finish line overnight stay will be at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney in Co Kerry. On Saturday September 10th the convoy will leave Killarney and take a fuel stop at Circle K Ballysimon. and then lunch at Salthill Co Galway and onwards to Sligo town for the second finish line and overnight stay. On Sunday September 11th the start line will be at Rosses Point Sligo and then lunch at Kilronan Castle in Ballyfarnon with a fuel up at Casey’s Circle K in Co Roscommon before a big dramatic final finish line in Trim Co Meath on Sunday September 11th at 6pm.