Cannabis worth €227,000 seized as growhouse busted on Sligo-Mayo border

The growhouse discovered by Gardaí in Charlestown.

Gardaí have seized Cannabis with an approximate value of €227,200 in Charlestown.

Gardaí from Tuam and Swinford with the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted the search of a domestic residence in the Charlestown area on Sunday.

A growhouse was discovered containing cannabis plants valued at €227,200.

A man aged in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Castlebar Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations are ongoing.