Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.7°C Dublin

Cannabis worth €227,000 seized as growhouse busted on Sligo-Mayo border

Cannabis plants have been valued at over €200,000.

The growhouse discovered by Gardaí in Charlestown. Expand

Close

The growhouse discovered by Gardaí in Charlestown.

The growhouse discovered by Gardaí in Charlestown.

The growhouse discovered by Gardaí in Charlestown.

sligochampion

Gardaí have seized Cannabis with an approximate value of €227,200 in Charlestown.

Gardaí from Tuam and Swinford with the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted the search of a domestic residence in the Charlestown area on Sunday.

A growhouse was discovered containing cannabis plants valued at €227,200.

A man aged in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Castlebar Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy