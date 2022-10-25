Cancer patient calls for a reliable bus service from Tubbercurry to Sligo as delays becoming common

A Sligo cancer patient is calling for a Local Link bus service from Tubbercurry to Sligo town after facing continuous delays.

Philip Matthew O’Malley was diagnosed with cancer last June and says that he is entirely reliant on the 64 Derry-Galway bus to access Sligo town and hospital appointments.

“If I have to go to a hospital appointment in Dublin it can be soul destroying getting off the train in Sligo only to realise the connection is delayed and you’re going to be sitting in a cold bus station when you just want to get home,” he said.

Philip (41) moved to Tubbercurry three years ago after facing homelessness and living in the Shalomar homeless hostel in Sligo for a number of years.

“I have Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and putting up notices on Facebook asking for lifts can also be soul destroying when people don’t answer,” he said.

“It is okay when the bus is coming from Galway, there can be a slight delay of about ten or 15 minutes, but coming from Derry because of the villages, towns, and constant roadworks from Donegal it just gets bogged down with delays.

“I have nobody around who can pick me up from town to take me home, so I sit and wait in the station and when I am feeling tired or sick, I just want to get back to my house.”

Philip says the last time he came to Sligo the bus was delayed for over an hour, with the 2pm bus not leaving the station until 3:10pm.

“They don’t explain anything to you in the station and you are left sitting and waiting, you look out the window and see all the empty buses in the parking lot and question why the management doesn’t take one of the buses out of storage and get people home,” he said.

“It’s a ridiculous way to be running a transport company, I have sent email upon email with suggestions, but you may as well be writing to Vladimir Putin.”

Philip says he feels rural Ireland is being placed on the backburner and it is the disadvantaged and those with disabilities who suffer the most.

“Something has to be done either physically or mentally to make sure the management sits down and realises there’s people who don’t have cars and they need to get home,” he said.

“There is a need for a Local Link service from Tubbercurry to Sligo town, Monday to Saturday, three or four times a day. When standing with fellow commuters I ask, and they would all love to see a Local Link but there is no call for it.

“Managers are not listening to the passengers; customer service has gone out the window when it should be the focal point.”

TFI Local Link bus services connect communities throughout rural Ireland as part of the TFI Public Transport Network. They form a network of affordable bus services for those who wish to travel to or from local towns and villages.