Cancer journey both a physical and mental one says dad (46)

Aches and pains are part and parcel of middle age, particularly when it comes to overdoing it on the exercise front. So when Peter Keating began to experience some extreme pain following an intensive workout, he assumed he had just pushed himself too far.

However, after taking painkillers and resting his body, the pain intensified over the course of a week and he found himself in hospital with a totally unexpected diagnosis.

“About six years ago, after our third child was born, I decided to have a vasectomy and not long after that I began to experience some sensitivity and, if I’m being honest, felt a lump on one side of my testicular area,” he says. “I put it down to a side effect of the procedure and didn’t think any more about it.

“Over the past few years, I have had a major lifestyle change and regained a love of fitness, joining Sligo Triathlon Club and my local gym, SFX. So I was delighted when SFX opened again after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. But after the first class, I thought I had pushed myself harder than normal as I began to experience intense pain in my lower back and abdomen. Initially, I thought I had pulled something and took some painkillers, which dulled the pain a little.

“I hardly ever visit the doctor but wanted to get to the bottom of the issue and went to the GP on three occasions over the following 10 days. On the third visit, some tests were done and I got a letter to visit A&E if the pain got any worse. Something felt very wrong, but I never thought it could be cancer.”

The night of his third visit to the doctor, the 46-year-old began to experience severe pain and he was taken to hospital by ambulance, where after a urine sample showed traces of blood, it was thought that he may have kidney stones — but further tests revealed otherwise.

“After a CT scan, I was told that a large mass had been identified in my abdomen,” says the father of Odhrán (14), Rian (10) and Dara (7). “I asked the doctor if it could be cancer and she immediately replied that it was a possibility — I felt the blood drain from my face.

“Over the next few days, I underwent many tests and a biopsy — the surgical ward doctor mentioned sarcoma or at best, lymphoma, so I knew it was a serious situation. Then when I mentioned the discomfort in my testicular area, I was sent for an ultrasound, during which I could see from the radiographer’s face that something was very wrong. And within an hour, I was told that I had testicular cancer.”

Peter, who is married to Denise and works as a quality manager says being given a definite diagnosis was something of a relief, but he also realised that the signs had been apparent for years.

“The biopsy results indicated I had seminoma, which is the slower-growing type of testicular cancer,” he says. “I knew I had ignored the warning signs for many years and even though I didn’t catch my cancer early, I had got lucky. If I had a non-seminoma or a different type of cancer which spreads and grows much faster, I could have been diagnosed with stage three or four cancer and be telling a very different story today.

“Unfortunately, however, it had spread to the lymph nodes and was at stage 2. I had a lot of emotions over the week including shock, dread, and fear. But I also felt that most of my emotions were directed, not at myself, but to Denise, our three boys and also my parents. As much as I was dreading what may lie ahead for me, I really felt worse for them than I could ever feel for myself. I was very upset with what I may be about to put them all through and this really troubled me.

“Then when the diagnosis was confirmed as testicular cancer, although I knew I had quite a battle ahead of me, my mindset switched to survival mode in parallel with an extreme positivity and a passionate drive to give everything I had to beat it.”

The Dublin native, who lives in Drumcliffe, Sligo, began treatment in July 2021 and was very sick throughout. Then he underwent orchiectomy surgery in November and says while the physical side of his ordeal was gruelling, the mental toll was somewhat tougher.

“I learned that there are two distinct cancer journeys, the physical and the emotional and at times I felt the emotional part was more difficult,” he says. “I really felt worse for my family and friends than I did for myself. They saw me looking unwell and were stressing about what was going on but I always knew that it was just a point in time that I had to get through.

“Nothing could change it, I just had to keep the head down and get it done. Denise was absolutely incredible from day one and to this day, I am in absolute awe of her strength. She really kept the show on the road and maintained a level of normality in the house with the kids.”

Now, just a few months after his treatment, Peter is doing well and is determined to stay positive and live life to the fullest.

“I’m doing better every day, my energy levels have improved, and my hair has returned, albeit now very curly,” he says. “My scans have shown that the chemotherapy was very effective and the cancer is completely gone. I will remain on a surveillance programme for five years and will have check-ups every few months, but the risk of return is extremely low.

“I have had a phased return to work, increasing my daily hours bit by bit, am reintroducing all my fitness disciplines and am returning to the gym in March, which I’m really very excited about. I have also recently been told that my body could take up to two years to recover from the trauma of the cancer and the chemotherapy. That’s actually good to know, so I won’t be expecting too much of myself.

“I like to think of the battle against cancer as very much like a team sport and not a solo effort. The size of the team behind me every step of the way was phenomenal to the point of where I am extremely humbled.

“The way our community rallied around was extraordinary, and the frequent messages of support from all over the country meant more than I could ever explain. My employer was right behind me from the very start too and I never felt any pressure to return until I was ready, and that helped so much. For these reasons, I reached out to the Irish Cancer Society to share my story as I feel it is my time to give something back. I want people to read this and be inspired and motivated to get themselves checked as early as possible.”

The cancer survivor says he knows how fortunate he is to have come through his experience with the disease and as Daffodil Day, the annual fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society, takes place later this month (March 25), he advises others not to ignore symptoms as being diagnosed sooner rather than later could make all the difference.

“I didn’t get checked early but am very lucky and I really understand and appreciate that,” he says.

“Early intervention is vital, and cancer caught early can really be nothing to fear. I know that Covid has severely interrupted the flow of medical visits, so I really want to encourage people to be brave enough to go see their doctors as soon as possible with even the slightest of worries. Life is busy but although it sounds like a cliché, nothing is as important as your health, believe me.”

Testicular cancer affects almost 170 men in Ireland every year.The signs and symptoms of testicle cancer include a painless lump or swelling in the testicle, pain or discomfort in a testicle or in the scrotum, groin or abdomen, an enlarged testicle or change in the way your testicle feels or a heavy feeling in your scrotum.