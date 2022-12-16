Calls for more garda resources and vehicles in Sligo

Necessary resources and appropriate vehicles must be provided to the Sligo Roads Policing Unit according to Cllr Thomas Walsh.

Cllr Walsh is calling on the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to address this issue as well as the decreasing numbers of frontline garda.

“While accidents and deaths have increased by 14% the number of frontline garda has fallen by 5%. Sligo has the largest number of road fatalities per capita in 2021 which is six times higher than the previous year,” he said,

Cllr Walsh said the vehicles the police are using are ‘not fit for purpose’ and that there are ‘bikes that can travel as fast as them’ stating that if the garda cannot keep up with the people they are pursuing then ‘there’s no point even going out’.

Read More

He stated that serious investment is needed in Sligo/Leitrim and that while money is being invested in specialised policing units this is to the detriment of frontline policing.

“For call outs people are waiting two hours and we aren’t seeing the investment here that’s in other parts of the country, it’s been completely depleted,” he said.

Cllr Donal Gilroy highlighted gardaí who are unable to drive the policing vehicles because they have not yet passed the required course and said there is now a ‘crazy situation’ where cars are ‘sitting idle’.

Cllr Dara Mulvey said we are living in an age where it is quite easy for criminals to come from bigger cities into regions like Sligo and quickly flee the area in high-powered cars.

He said it is vital that force is fought with force and gardai are given the equipment they needed to address current reality.

Cllr Thomas Healy called for a review of the whole policing system in rural Ireland stating that what works in Dublin does not work in counties like Sligo.