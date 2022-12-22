Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Calls for clarity around Ukrainian’s temporary protection status

The Ukrainian flag. Expand

Close

The Ukrainian flag.

The Ukrainian flag.

The Ukrainian flag.

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

Clarity is required around the protection status of Ukrainian citizens in Ireland according to Cllr Gerard Mullaney.

Cllr Mullaney highlighted at latest meeting of Sligo County Council that many Ukrainian’s Temporary Protection Status is due to expire in March.

This means that employers are unable to provide prospective Ukrainian employees with long term employment contracts.

He stated with more than 70,000 Ukrainian refugees expected in the country before the end of the year it is important for them and the economy that all who wish to work are able to.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy