Call for better resources for Gardaí patrolling on their own following horrific attack on young Garda

The Garda Representative Association is calling for better resources for its members patrolling on their own in rural areas following an horrific attack on a young Garda near Blacklion in the early hours of Monday morning.

Cavan/Monaghan GRA representative James Morrisroe told The Sligo Champion that garda members should not be exposed in this way while working alone in rural border areas.

Garda Padraig Scott was held at gunpoint, severely assaulted, doused with petrol and left on the side of the road.

“It’s something that is unacceptable to us and we’ll be calling for management and the organisation to address that shortfall and putting our members at risk like that,” said Garda Morrisroe.

“If you come across something driving late out night it’s the natural instinct of a garda to check it out and see what people are doing at 2am, then for it to escalate into this you’re exposing yourself and putting yourself at risk, but when you put on the uniform it’s what you do.”

Garda Morrisroe said the lack of technology available to protect Gardaí is unacceptable in this day and stressed there needed to be provision for things such as bodycams and dashcam footage in frontline patrol vehicles.

“If you’re going to leave members exposed you must have the IT to back it up. This situation we’re in now we have a member seriously assaulted and we don’t know what happened.”

He said that in other jurisdictions police forces have had dashcams for the last 30 years and that today most modern police forces have bodycams.

“I know there’s legislation being passed through the Dáil at the moment for bodycams but they haven’t been issued yet and it’s something we’ve highlighted for a number of years.”

He said the GRA will be calling for mandatory custodial sentences for any attacks on Gardaí or members of the emergency services that when it is a serious offence there should be ‘serious consequences’ for any potential perpetrators.

A statement on behalf of the GRA said: “Our thoughts and concerns at this time are with the injured member and we send the best wishes of all our colleagues for a speedy recovery.

“Unfortunately this horrific and vicious assault once again highlights the dangers faced by our membership while on duty on a daily basis.

“In recent years we have seen increases in the number of assaults and the viciousness of such attacks. The circumstances of this incident are disturbing and highlight the need to protect the Gardaí that society relies on to keep them safe.

“We now need urgent legislation that acts both as a deterrent and adequate punishment for such attacks and the GRA believe mandatory custodial sentences are required.

“Gardaí working alone, particularly in isolated locations need to be assured that their safety is a priority for our employer and this has to be demonstrated by having the appropriate numbers of members on duty who have adequate transport, driver training, technology, such as bodycams. Currently there are deficiencies that are leaving members at risk in an environment of increasing assaults on our members.”

The incident occurred at around 2am in the Balcklion, Co. Cavan, after Garda Scott apparently pulled over a vehicle while travelling back from district headquarters to his own station in the Western Cavan village where he was based.

Garda Scott, aged 29 and originally from Tulsk, Roscommon, was treated at Sligo University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and left hospital yesterday (Tuesday).

Garda Scott, who played played intercounty football for his native Roscommon, was beaten around the head in the attack close to Loughan House open prison near Blacklion.

In a statement Gardaí said they are investigating ‘all circumstances’ of the assault.

“At approximately 2am on the 28th February 2022 a member of An Garda Síochána on patrol in the Loughan, Blacklion, Co. Cavan area contacted colleagues seeking assistance. The member was disorientated and unable to explain the exact circumstances of events taking place.

“An Garda Síochána, through the North Western Region Headquarters Control Room, identified the member’s location through the Garda AVPLS system. Uniform colleagues attended the scene supported by Armed Support Units.

“The members found their colleague in a disorientated state. His official marked patrol vehicle was present at the scene. There was a strong smell of an accelerant in the air, his Garda uniform was saturated with an accelerant and he had signs of physical injuries. An incident room has been established under a Senior Investigating Officer at Cavan Garda Station.

“The Garda member and his family have and will continue to be provided with the assistance of the Employee Assistance Service and all of An Garda Síochána support services.” Gardaí sealed off the scene and an examination was carried out on Monday morning.

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said: “This is a very serious and concerning attack on an unarmed member of An Garda Síochána going about their normal duties keeping people safe.

“Thankfully, the incident has not resulted in a fatality or other serious injury. The exact motive for this attack is yet to be determined but it is extremely concerning that a member of An Garda Síochána appears to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant, the exact intent of this attack is unknown at this time.”

Reports suggest this was the third time Garda Scott has been attacked since he first joined the Gardaí in 2016. Twelve months ago he was badly assaulted while arresting a suspected drink driver while alone on patrol in Co. Cavan and a few months later he was assaulted on the steps of Cavan courthouse.

After this latest attack Garda Scott was able to call for assistance on his personal tetra radio and officers were able to track him down.

An Garda Síochána would like to speak to any person driving on the N16 passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm Sunday 27th February 2022 and 3am Monday 28th February 2022, and in particular any person with video footage (dashcam or other format) to contact investigating Gardaí. People can contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.