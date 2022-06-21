Call for a living wage at Sligo cost of living rally

Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Arthur Gibbons addressing the gathering on the steps of City Hall.

Sligo joined with other protests around the country on Saturday to highlight the rising cost of living and the enormous strain people are under at present with price increases across a range of food products and fuel including diesel and petrol along with rent and mortgage rises.

The turnout at City Hall was small and they heard from a number of speakers including the Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Arthur Gibbons, Cllr Declan Bree, Ms JoAnne Neary and Cllr Gino O’Boyle.

In his speech, Cllr Bree said the protest was the beginning of a campaign which he believed would develop and grow into a national movement which would compel “the Irish government and the Irish establishment to listen to the growing demands of ordinary working people, of families, of those are who are ill and disabled, of those who are homeless.”

He said: “We are demanding that government controls energy costs. We are demanding that government Protects Incomes. We are demanding that government makes housing affordable.

“We are demanding that government Invests in Public Services and we are demanding that government acts to ensure that the wealth of the nation is shared with the people of the nation. Over the past 12 months Irish consumer prices have increased by almost 8%.

“It’s the largest annual increase in the consumer price index in nearly 40 years. Electricity is now 41% higher than this time last year. Gas is 57% more expensive and solid fuels are up 26%. The largest increase is seen in home heating oil which has more than doubled in cost. Food prices are up by 5% and growing.

“Transport costs are rising day by day diesel has increased by 41.6%, petrol by 27%, purchase of motor cars by 13% over the past year

“The current housing crisis, or as the President Michael D Higgins describes it, the current housing disaster, is causing huge distress, huge anxiety and despair in communities across the country. Here in Sligo there are more than 1,300 households on the Council’s housing waiting list, along with many more households who are ineligible for local authority housing, who are paying high rents to private landlords and who cannot find affordable housing to purchase.

“And of course we know that over the past number of years, housing provision in Ireland has been almost completely privatised – and private corporate landlords are now paid millions of euro to provide accommodation through schemes like the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) and Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS).

“Last year, Sligo County Council paid landlords €5.2million under the HAP Scheme, in addition to €2.7 million under the RAS scheme and almost a half a million euro under the Long Term Social Housing Leasing Scheme.

“A total of €8.4 million. This is a massive transfer of public money to corporate landlords. A similar amount was paid out the previous year. At a national level we know that in excess of €1 billion was paid out last year to corporate landlords and speculators through these government subsidy schemes.

“We also know that the majority of the tenants who avail of the HAP scheme are also compelled to pay significant top-ups to landlords as the maximum monthly rent limits payable for a household have changed very little.

“Rent subsidy schemes like HAP, that cost over €1 billion a year, are of no of long-term value to the State. It is the private rental sector and corporate landlords who accumulate assets and profit through such schemes.

“Whereas investing funding in houses constructed by local authorities will provide public housing for this and future generations. It should now be obvious that the only real solution to this housing disaster is a massive public house-building programme, run and controlled by the local authorities along with a realistic investment in affordable housing, in addition to the Right to Housing being enshrined in our Constitution.

“In its most recent report OXFAM has pointed out that since the outbreak of the pandemic Ireland’s nine billionaires have increased their wealth by 58% to €49.7 billion.

“Such levels of wealth are obscene. No human being could ever spend such a vast store of wealth in a lifetime. At the other end of the scale poverty is on the increase with a growing gap between the rich and poor in this country. According to Social Justice Ireland one in five people are now living in poverty across this State. We therefore need, as a matter of urgency to see the introduction of a Living Wage, increased wages, increased pensions and social welfare payments. We need to see the government control the price of heating and energy. We need to see the imposition of a wealth tax and we need to see the introduction of a vacant property tax.

“This will not happen until we build a movement like the Right2Water movement, that will force the government to take real action to control.”

Other protests took place in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick. Taoiseach Micheal Martin has however ruled out any intervention in the cost of living crisis until the Budget in October. He said the cost of living was not something that could be chased from month to month.

“I am very conscious that the winter could be very challenging from an energy perspective and a cost-of-living perspective. So we need to work really on the evidence-based approach of the ESRI report that was published this week and look at targeted, and in some instances, temporary measures that will get us through this crisis for people.”