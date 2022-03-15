CAB carry out searches of homes and businesses in Sligo

CAB carried out a number of searches in Sligo on Tuesday.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in conjunction with local Gardaí in the Sligo/Leitrim Division, and with the assistance of the Garda Dog Unit and the Revenue Custom Dog Unit, conducted a search operation in Sligo on Tuesday.

A total of eight searches were conducted: five residential properties, one yard and shed, and two professional premises.

Documentation in relation to financial accounts, business activity and the ownership of assets was seized, along with electronic storage devices, and a small quantity of cannabis. In excess of €85,000 has been restrained in financial accounts.

No arrests were made.

The CAB investigation is focussed on the assets and activities of persons believed to be benefiting from, and laundering the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Tuesday’s search operation resulted from the close co-operation between CAB and the local Garda Division through the CAB Divisional Asset Profiler network, said a Garda spokesperson.