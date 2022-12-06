Busiest time of year for Sligo charity

It is that time of year again, one that a lot of us wait the entire year for.

We look forward to gathering with our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues to celebrate another year passed. The spirit of the holidays takes over and we decorate our world with baubles and stars.

We make the dark hours of winter brighter with tinsel and lights and the long nights cosier with fluffy socks and a fire.

We spend time thinking about our loved ones, both far and near – How did their year go? How much have they grown? Wouldn’t this present be perfect for them?

We remember how grateful we are for those we hold near and dear, and we remember those who may not be as fortunate.

Those who may need a little bit more joy, support and celebrating this year. For many, Christmas time is tough and with the cost-of-living crisis continuing, it will be a lot tougher for a lot more people. Sligo Social Services endeavours to give some joy and support through our services, not only at Christmas time, but all year round.

It is the busiest time of the year for us here at Sligo Social Services.

It’s all go in our Christmas Aid Service, as we accept, organise and distribute donations to families and individuals who may be without this year. We also offer advice and support throughout the year, to those who call in to us at our office here in Charles Street.

Our Meals on Wheels kitchen is as busy as ever, preparing nearly 100 meals a day, with Christmas Day being no exception. Our incredible volunteers give up their Christmas morning to deliver meals, have a good chat and ensure those receiving meals get to see a friendly face on Christmas Day.

Our Childcare services are fully immersed in the holiday spirit; singing songs, making decorations and getting ready for Santa’s inevitable arrival.

Our Thrift Shop is busy selling warm winter clothes, party outfits and holiday decorations, with funds raised going back into the services we provide.

The staff in our homelessness services go the extra mile to ensure individuals in our hostels have a warm and safe holiday, complete with Christmas dinner and treats for the day that’s in it! Our Housing First Service, who offer holistic support for individuals experiencing long-term homelessness, are delighted to have 26 individuals secure and supported in their own homes, this Christmas.

All this work cannot be done without the generosity of our local community; the schools who organise food drives, local businesses who donate brand new toys and individuals who donate their hard-earned money & time, to name just a few.

It is the community that bolsters our services, and this time of year is when we see this generosity fully realised.

We are extremely grateful for every donation we receive, however big or small.

As prices rise for everyone, donations are crucial for supporting those in our community, who may need it most.

If you would like to donate, please drop into us or give us a ring on 0719145682, for more information. We would like to thank all of those who support us throughout the year. We wish everyone a wonderful and peaceful holiday season, and a Happy New Year for 2023.