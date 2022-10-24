Bus Éireann announce details of fare increases on the way for Sligo routes

Fare increases on the way for Expressway users. Stock photo.

Sligo customers of Expressway, Ireland’s largest coach network, will be impacted by a number of fare increases to come into effect from October 21st.

Expressway announced changes to its fares on Monday afternoon, in response to the impact of rising costs on the business. This is the first fare review since 2018.

The changes mean that passengers travelling to/from Sligo will see the following fare changes:

· Route 23 to Dublin City: The adult single fare will increase by €1 to €21. No change to the adult return fare.

· Route 23 to Carrick-on-Shannon: The adult single fare will increase by €1 to €14.50 while the adult return fare will decrease by €1 to €18.50.

· Route 64 to Galway: The adult single fare will increase by €1 to €18. No change to the adult return fare.

· Route 64 to Letterkenny: The adult single fare will increase by €1 to €17.50. No change to the adult return fare.

· Route 64 to Derry: The adult single fare will increase by €1.50 to €22.50 while the adult return fare will decrease by €2.50 to €34.50.

Day return tickets will end on all routes. Day returns account for less than seven per cent of Expressway tickets nationwide.

Customers booking online will benefit from a new 5% discount.

Young people registered with a Young Adult or Student Leap Card will only pay 50% of the standard fare, while free travel pass holders continue to travel free of charge.

Full details of the new fares are available at expressway.ie.