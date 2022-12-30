Bumper new season at Sligo’s Hawk’s Well Theatre

Hawk’s Well Theatre has announced a bumper new season, with its latest brochure for the first third of 2023 arriving hot off the presses. Featuring all the shows and events taking place during the January to April, the booklet is available to pick up at the theatre, at locations all over Sligo, and to view or download on the theatre’s website.

Among the many highlights this season, the Hawk’s Well is delighted to welcome back Mikel Murfi with The Man In The Woman’s Shoes and I Hear You and Rejoice, there’s an abundance of productions from Sligo’s schools and colleges, and a celebration of one of the greatest comedy series’ of our times.

Elsewhere there’s music, drama, comedy, workshops and more on offer over on Temple Street.

There’s an abundance of gigs and more for music fans of all genres as the year begins. Back in its traditional early January slot, Reeling in the Showband Years takes a look back to yesteryear with Showband legends including Red Hurley, Linda Martin, Keith and Lorraine McDonald, Shaun O’Dowd and Dave Lawlor. It’s a night not to be missed.

Eagles’ tribute Take It To The Limit play to a sold-out crowd in January, while in the same month Kieran Quinn will perform over four nights for his 31st Theme Night.

The same month, West Atlantic Sessions will celebrate the incredible folk music talent in the region, and Michael Rooney and June McCormack with Niamh Dunne and Sean Óg Graham will celebrate their new albums with a special show at the theatre.

February sees country star Patrick Feeney bring his Country and Gospel show, while Multi-Grammy-winner Tim O’Brien teams up with Jan Fabricius for a night of rootsy acoustic instrumentation and sweet harmony singing. The Special Consensus Bluegrass Band will do similar as the month begins while four of traditional music’s finest in Noriana Kennedy,

Oisín Mac Diarmada, Mirella Murray and Donogh Hennessy come together, in mid-February.

In March, Cliona Hagan will be singing from The Dolly Parton Songbook, while it’s time to rewind with 80’s Icons for a night of classic pop nostalgia, in what’s sure to be one of the most fun nights of the season.

Songbird Eddie Reader also returns in March, while three titans of the Irish music scene; Máirtín O’Connor, Seamie O’Dowd and Cathal Hayden team for a special night at the end of the month. Also happening, Sligo Academy of Music present A Night for Stan, a farewell concert to a retiring giant in the Sligo community.

April is also jam packed with musical treats, with Deirdre Correia launching her latest CD, as Hope & Feathers, Queen of Country Philomena Begley bringing her ‘It Ain’t Over’ tour to Sligo, and Jack Lukeman celebrating 25 years as a performer.

Elsewhere the Irish Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the amazing Kristian Bezuidenhout who is one of today’s most notable and exciting keyboard artists, while Irish singer-songwriter Karan Casey will be appearing with Niamh Dunne and Sean Óg Graham

In theatre, there’s two chances to catch the brilliant Mikel Murfi as the critically acclaimed The Man in the Woman’s Shoes returns in January, while I Hear You and Rejoice takes place in early April.

Windmill Players present Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of Inishmaan in January, while Calry Drama Group take on Calendar Girls, the much loved show about courage and strength that comes from friendship, towards the end of the month.

February brings Gina Moxley’s Danti Dan, a funny tale of the sexual-awakening of five innocent youngsters, while Skreen/Dromard Drama Group stage comedy The Will to Surprise, and Sligo Musical Society take on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic The Sound of Music.

March sees Mercy and Summerhill Colleges present hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy All Shook Up, while Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan star in hilarious dramatic comedy The Matchmaker, and Ursuline College Sligo TY Students present The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Finally, April sees Pop-Up Theatre’s production of hit musical Hairspray, while The Doris Day Story promises a compelling musical journey through the life of the film icon, incorporating some of her greatest songs.

Tickling the funny bone this season, there’s stand up, and a night celebrating all things Father Ted.

In February, in his brand new show Unblocked Jason 2.0, Jason Byrne will bring an evening of pure unadulterated old fashioned fun, followed by Neil Delamere, who takes his new stand-up show Delamerium to the theatre in March.

Offering a slightly different slant, Dermot Whelan will give attendees the tools to destress through meditation and find more happiness and fulfilment, in Mind Full.

A certified meditation teacher, the show will be delivered in his much-loved comedic style.

Meanwhile March also sees Father Damo himself, Joe Rooney host A Celebration of Father Ted. Looking back at one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, Joe will host a screening of classic episode ‘Old Grey Whistle Theft’, take you behind the scenes, and set a Craggy Island quiz.

For the smallest theatre goers, the much loved ‘Babies’ series of shows continues, with Folk Babies, Edelweiss Babies and Acoustic Babies happening during various Sundays throughout the season.

There’s also an action packed show featuring dramatic adaptations of children’ s stories, as Maye School of Speech & Drama struts its stuff in January, and Kyle Riley takes his Little Folk - On the Road tour to Sligo in February.

For families, Theatre Lovett go down to the woods for The Teddy Bear’s Picnic in February, while BabyGROOVE will get parents and children dancing in April.

That’s just a taste of what’s to come as 2023 begins. With all this to look forward to plus magic, events for schools, dance, talks, and a very special Ladies Night at the Well in time for International Women’s day, there’s something for everyone at Hawk’s Well theatre this season.

Full details of all Hawk’s Well events are available online, and in the new brochure. For ticketing, visit the website or call the box office on 071 916 1518.