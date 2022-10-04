Budget does not cut it for Sligo supermarket boss

Now that the dust has settled on last week’s budget, the question of astronomical energy costs for businesses still looms large on proprietors’ minds.

Des Cosgrove, who owns the Centra Maugheraboy store and two SuperValu stores in Bundoran, County Donegal, and Strokestown, County Roscommon, says the supports announced by the Government do not go far enough and the only solution that can definitively ease the situation is a cap on energy rates.

As previously reported in The Sligo Champion, business owners throughout Sligo were relying on Budget 2023 to address the issue of rising electricity costs which has seen many businesses facing more than 400% increases in their bills.

Owners and managers throughout the county recently stated that for businesses to remain open a lifeline would have to be thrown and the Government would need to step in and support small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) or many fear they would be forced to shut their doors.

The latest budget has introduced the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (T-BESS) for SMEs which is funding of €1.25 billion to address rising energy costs.

The scheme offers relief of up to 40% of the increased cost of gas and electricity bills up to a maximum of €10,000 per month per business, the average unit price for the relevant bill period in 2022 will be compared with the average unit price in the corresponding reference period in 2021, businesses are eligible for this support if the increase in their average price unit is more than 50%.

Des stated that this scheme has ‘fallen substantially short’ and represents a lack of understanding by Government as to the realities of actually running a business, he says the bills owners will likely face in upcoming months are still unknown, and that the cap of €10,000 means the relief given will be minimal in the grand scheme of things.

The average energy bill in Centra, Maugheraboy, before the current energy crisis was around €6,800 a month, Des has seen this rise to €21,000 last month with a projection for €28,000 next month and this is likely to continue rising with increased energy use in the winter months.

“We’re seeing projections for €280,000-€300,000 for a calendar year and we were hoping in this budget the Government would have actually reflected on a proper contribution to the plight of all retailers and small businesses,” he said.

“We’re not a pharmaceutical company where the margins are much greater, at the end of the day the food industry has quite a narrow margin.”

Des says that under the current scheme he will be able to avail of a contribution of between €7,000 to €8,000 in energy relief per month which will likely still leave him with bills of over €20,000, and while it may be possible to sustain this for a few months, in the long-term no small business will be able to sustain these price hikes.

He says the solution is not a system of percentage-based relief but to mimic what is happening in the UK where wholesale energy prices have been capped at 21c per unit.

He stated this would allow businesses to predict the bills they will be paying and plan into the future.

“The Government doesn’t know at what price this electricity is going to peak and they have pushed that unknown back onto us.

“They can say here’s a contribution which is 40% of your increase, but if the unknown is still left with us it’s fairly insignificant,” Des said.

“It’s also to a maximum of €10,000 which is the criminal side of it, if there was no max that would be something, but when it is capped it’s not worth a damn to anyone.”

Des says this represents a real lack of understanding from the Government, TDs, and Ministers around the physical workings of business.

“My criticism of the current Government is they don’t understand the workings of net income in retail, the net income in this business is so tight and there are many small business owners who are just making a small salary out of it,” he said.

In the highly inflated market consumers are facing, Des says the suggestion he has heard from some to pass these extra costs onto his customers is a ‘criminal statement’ and that he has to balance providing customers with value for money, capital investment into his stores, and increased wages for employees.

“We have 11,000 transactions a week in Maugheraboy. People choose to come in for a reason, but if there’s no value for money you’ve lost that reason and they just won’t be there,” he said.

The Centra store in Maugheraboy has seen over €1.8 million in capital investment over the last 17 years and was named the best Centra store in Ireland in 2019.

“We have been fortunate to put significant investment into the store over the last number of years, but now is the tough crunch period. I was about to spend €100,000 on solar panels which would give a quarter of a percentage contribution to my electricity, it would take about 12-13 years to pay back.

“Now, I can’t do that capital investment because I have to worry about what’s coming down the track,” Des said.

With 52 people employed in the store, Des says he pays a wage bill of €17,000 per week, however he said the 80 cent rise in the minimum wage approved by the Cabinet last September is going to have a serious impact on him.

“We are fortunate to have a super staff with a super attitude and they are entitled to that increase.

“Everyone deserves to be on a living wage, but let the living wage come through the Government reducing their take on taxes.

“Tax the higher income people if they need to because those workers should be getting more than 80 cent they should be getting €1.50 or €2 onto their wage but that should be on the Government.

“It’s very easy for them to hand out my money but nobody ever consulted me and asked are you actually able to afford that.”

Des stated that he has major concerns and they are the same fears that both his staff and other business owners around the country have about how they are going to be able to sustain themselves as the cost of living and energy prices spiral out of control.

“I am hearing of businesses pulling in their staff and closing two or three days a week.

“That should never happen, that’s people going without and a wage and then they’re worrying how they will pay the bills.

“It has a snowball effect as people cut back on oil and cut back on shopping,” he said.