Budget does not cut it for Sligo supermarket boss

Des Cosgrove, owner of three supermarkets says Budget 2023 does not go far enough to protect small and medium sized businesses. Stephen Holland reports.

Now that the dust has settled on last week’s budget, the question of astronomical energy costs for businesses still looms large on proprietors’ minds.

Des Cosgrove, who owns the Centra Maugheraboy store and two SuperValu stores in Bundoran, County Donegal, and Strokestown, County Roscommon, says the supports announced by the Government do not go far enough and the only solution that can definitively ease the situation is a cap on energy rates.

