British Investment Fund forestry land deal ‘bad for farmers of the North West’

Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin has described has criticised plans by Coillte to enter into a joint venture arrangement with a international private investment fund to support the purchase and planting of more than 50,000ha of land.

She also said it will bring about the equivalent of a cull in the suckler herd and herald the arrival of an avalanche of outside forestry investors planting in the north west.

“This proposed partnership between Coillte and the UK-based Gresham House will drive more and more farmers off marginal land, particularly in the north west, west, southwest and parts of the midlands.

“This deal, financed by very significant grant aid and single farm payments where there are entitlements on the land, will push prices way beyond the reach of active local farmers,” the Deputy said.

“The steady trickle of outside investors planting parts of the north west will become an avalanche as it is proposed that approximately 250,000 acres of forestry will be managed by Coillte, but 50% of it will be owned by Gresham House and 50% by an Irish entity.

“There will be no need to cull the suckler herd, These proposals will go a long way to achieve that.”

Deputy Harkin said these latest developments, along with some of the latest proposals from the EU Commission, will have a profound impact on productive agriculture in the north west.

“Between the EU proposal on re-wetting organic soils and Coillte’s plans, we are looking at up to one million acres of land being rendered unavailable for agricultural production, tearing the heart and soul out of many communities, especially in the north west and west,” she said.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Matt Carthy called on the Minister for Agriculture to intervene and delay Coillte entering into the joint venture with the British investment fund.

Deputy Carthy first raised concerns regarding the venture in November in the Dáil, pointing to the experience of the Scottish forestry sector which experienced ‘an explosion of corporate ownership’ in the sector ‘at the expense of local communities.

He said: “A good forestry strategy is one that delivers for the environment, for local communities and for the economy – Coillte’s proposed joint venture will deliver none of these.

“This venture appears geared entirely towards circumventing existing rules which prohibit Coillte from receiving state subsidies for afforestation by partnering with company that will be motivated primarily by profit rather than any climate or biodiversity objectives.

“Bizarrely, a key part of the proposed venture includes the sell-off of up to 12,000 hectares of existing forestry under Coillte management.

“The only reason government would support this venture is crystal clear – to cover their own failures.

“The government, with Green Party Minister having responsibility for forestry, have failed to come close to their own afforestation targets of 8,000 hectares per annum.In fact, they reached just 30% of that target in 2022.

“The failures of this government in this respect will have longstanding implications for Ireland’s Climate Action obligations.

“What amounts to a massive sell-off of state lands to foreign private investors is the product of this government’s failure to deliver on forestry – and the price in the medium-to-long term will be borne by and in local economies, communities and the environment.

“I am also particularly concerned of the effects this venture could have on our domestic commercial forestry sector, and knock-on effects it could have on their ability to support our farmers re-enter the sector.

“This is something that the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture wished to examine, and I am calling on Minister McConalogue to intervene and delay this venture from proceeding until the Committee completes its considerations.”

CSA president Dermot Kelleher has said he is alarmed at proposals and has demanded an urgent rethink of government strategy when it comes to achieving forestry goals.

“Any proposals that centre around selling Irish farmland from under the feet of Irish farmers are unacceptable to ICSA,” he said.

“Such a deal would inevitably adversely impact farmers in the west of Ireland as well as others on poorer land.

“As such it would also disproportionately affect suckler and sheep farmers and make land availability – which is already a problem – even worse.

“At the time of its recent publication ICSA stated that the Climate Action Plan was long on aspiration but short on specific funding strategies.

“One thing is for certain however, nowhere in the plan did it mention the sale of land equivalent to 1,500 average size farms to foreign investors meet our goals.

“Neither did it mention driving environmentally sustainable drystock farmers off the land but that is exactly what these proposals would do by pricing local farmers out.

“It would amount to a suckler, beef, and sheep cull in everything but name.

“It is also deeply concerning that the Irish Strategic Investment Fund is being used by foreign investors; the ISIF should support investment by Irish citizens not foreign investors, especially when it comes to land that took many centuries for us to regain our sovereignty over.

“ICSA is clear that any trees planted must be planted by Irish farmers and must be done so on a voluntary basis and for the benefit of Irish farmers.

“It is also vital that any carbon credits accrued from such planting are secured for the benefit of those farmers and no one else.

“It is beyond unacceptable that any sitting government should facilitate the large scale purchasing of land by foreign investors at the expense of Irish farmers and a rethink on the whole forestry strategy is now urgent.”

Gresham House, in a statement said the ‘Irish Strategic Forestry Fund’ would provide up to €200m capital needed to create new forests, making “a significant contribution to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.”

The fund will also acquire existing forest assets and when fully deployed, will represent a portfolio of approximately 12,000 hectares of new and existing forests.

The fund will be managed from Gresham House’s Dublin office, with Joe O’Carroll acting as Investment Director.

Gresham House says it has the scale and experience of managing large-scale privately funded forestry assets across the world.

It has already attracted €35m from Irish investors, including a €25m cornerstone investment from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Ireland’s sovereign development fund.

ISIF’s capital will complement other Irish and international capital sourced by Gresham House to promote sustainable investments in a sector that is key to addressing the climate crisis.

The new fund has put in place an operational management agreement with Coillte, Ireland’s semi-state manager of forestry and timber investments.

The development of the fund will therefore benefit from Coillte’s long-term track record operating in the Irish forestry sector.

Coillte will source land, plant trees and manage these forests as part of its overall forest estate, ensuring open access to the public to enjoy these new forests.

Coillte has a track record in the acquisition of new land and afforestation and since its establishment in 1989 has successfully planted 100,000 hectares of new forests.

Coillte and Gresham House will also work with other forest management companies to acquire new land and carry out afforestation.

Patrick Lawless, Managing Director, Gresham House, Ireland, said: “This initiative will create a platform for enhancing Ireland’s forestry sector, delivering real change and momentum and making a meaningful contribution to Ireland’s crucial afforestation ambitions.

“The combination of skills the fund brings together will be key to unlocking and developing new forests in Ireland, helping to support the ambitions of the Irish Climate Action Plan. The additional support and momentum ISIF will bring to the fund will also be central to the fund’s success.”

Nick Ashmore, Director of ISIF, said: “This is an example of ISIF’s ability to act as a catalyst for attracting co-investors to bring significant Irish and international capital to major investments in Ireland.

“It also underlines ISIF’s commitment to climate action as we continue building our €1bn climate investment programme, complementing our existing investments in forestry, renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy storage.

“This new fund will drive significant investment in one of Ireland’s key natural resources. It will help deliver on ISIF’s double bottom line mandate of generating a commercial return and supporting economic activity and employment in Ireland, while generating further progress in Ireland’s transition to a Net Zero economy.”

Imelda Hurley, Chief Executive of Coillte, added:

“Coillte is pleased to work with Gresham House and have ISIF as a cornerstone investor in this important initiative.

“There is an urgent need for Ireland to meet stretching Climate Action targets and creating new forests is integral to the achievement of these targets.

“The Government’s national afforestation target is 8,000 ha per annum and the long-term target is to achieve 18% forest cover. Currently forest cover in Ireland is 11.6% compared to an EU average of 40%.

“The new Irish Strategic Forestry Fund represents an important first step towards accessing the capital required to enable the creation of new forests which will deliver the multiple benefits of forests for climate, nature, wood and people.”