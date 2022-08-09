Sligo

Bringing life back to a derelict County Leitrim hotel

After lying vacant for the past 13 years and falling into an increased state of dereliction, plans have been put forward to Leitrim County Council to renovate and retain the Abbey Manor Hotel in Dromahair. This includes the provision of ten bedroom accommodation suites. Stephen Holland reports.

Renovations are underway at the hotel located in picturesque Dromahair. Expand
The hotel has been derelict for many years. Expand

Renovations are underway at the hotel located in picturesque Dromahair.

Renovations are underway at the hotel located in picturesque Dromahair.

sligochampion

After years of dereliction, the site of the former Abbey Manor Hotel in Dromahair is finally set to be renovated.

This comes after a sale of the protected structure, which is located on the main street in the village, was finalised to Dromaprop Limited at the end of last year. The company, which was set up on August 3, 2021, has two directors, Declan and Theresa Hallinan.

