Brian’s been creating a picture of life for decades

Brian Farrell has the eternal eye of the artist and the heart of a poet.

He has the look of a learned man, an ancient Gaelic Ollamh with a grey beard and blue silvery eyes that you could imagine could see way inside your soul.

Brian, who lives with his wife and fellow journalist Marese McDonagh and their two children Eddie and Sadhbh in Ballindoon on the shores of Lough Arrow, is gentle but gregarious, he is so many things and clearly a duine ildánach or a man for all seasons, as the ancient Irish would say.

But he is also a natural seanchaí with all the attendant moves and it is clear that he loves people, their stories and he loves to entertain and be entertained.

That is a priceless quality in journalism and indeed in all professions, except that in his case it comes as naturally as breathing, so he must have some great DNA.

For over 40 years he has been a master of light and moment-two of the snapper’s greatest attributes.

For the man from Finglas has worn all the T-Shirts, has photographed the great, the good and the middlin’ in that long career in many publications that included the Sunday Tribune, Hibernia, The Evening Herald, The Irish Independent and most famously, the Sunday Independent.

His work is a social history of this land since around 1980 and he is now better known as a photo-journalist but also as a gifted writer who has had several pithy pieces on Sunday Miscellany, among other publications.

He met his wife Marese, who is from near Ballindoon, in the late 1980s and they married in 1997.

They decided to move back to Sligo near Marese’s home so that they could give more time to their young family in 2003/2004.

That took quite a bit of courage and character as they both had good jobs in Dublin and gave it up to go freelance.

Brian had grown tired of covering courts and killings and gradually got into feature and human interest photos which he had been doing for the Sunday Independent since the mid 1990s.

Since then, his beautifully crafted shots of places and especially people have adorned the pages of several publications.

In the past five years he has been growing as a gifted writer as well and has had several stories featured on the prestigious Sunday Miscellany series on Sunday.

He also had a very popular column in the Roscommon Herald appropriately entitled Snapshots where he interviewed a range of ordinary people over 80 who had some extraordinary stories to tell, and he also photographed them.

And he also wrote a commissioned series for the Longford Library as well as series in County Leitrim.

Brian is also a keen gardner, loves nature and is a bird watcher and is clearly enjoying life with loads to look forward to.

Brian was born in Finglas in Dublin in 1956.

“Finglas had only been just built at the time and it was one of these new Corporation housing estates.

“We were one of the first to move there and it is interesting as people think that Finglas is full of Dublin people, but it was full of country people who moved there.

“My father was from Roscommon town, and he was Eddie Farrell, and my mother was Kitty Leahy who was from the centre of Dublin.They both passed away in 2010.

“They met in Birmingham during the second World War-a lot of Roscommon people went to Birmingham at that time and they both worked on the buses and that is where they met, and they married in Birmingham”.

Brian is the second youngest of five children.

“They are all still alive and we all get together regularly”.

Brian grew up very close to green fields and got an interest in bird watching from an early age and “there was great wildlife there”.

“So, if you walked in one direction in Finglas you were walking towards 20,000 people and the other side was the countryside and I actually like waking in both directions and we had a great childhood”.

He went to St Fergal’s National School and “we used to call it the red-brick slaughterhouse” but we had good times there and it was a massive place.

Brian went to a secondary school run by the Patrician Brothers. Ronnie Whelan was a famous past pupil and the teacher who brought in soccer was Kevin Fahy from Galway who went on to become secretary of the FAI.

“Kevin was a great teacher, who taught Economics and English and I liked both of them and Ronnie Whelan was one of his first big finds”.

In school, Brian had an interest in media, in writing, in politics and photography, but was discouraged by his Career Guidance teacher as he would need to go to college but that was not possible academically or from a financial point of view.

Brian’s first job was on the buses, and he gave it up after two years and went to France with a friend and lived in Paris for three months.

He then went to Denmark and spent three months working on a Commune, building a school in 1977.

“In Denmark the have system called Hojskole schools where you need no qualifications to get into it and you get no qualifications coming out of it, but they teach you an awful lot and I learned a lot there.

“This was also to teach people about socialism and political activism”.

He added: “Ireland was a very conservative country at that time. Artificial contraception was illegal, divorce was illegal, and abortion was illegal, everything was illegal, enjoyment was illegal.

“So, to go a country where people were liberal free thinkers and without guilt was an amazing experience for me and it took off the shackles and the guilt of a repressive Catholic Ireland at the time”.

Brian came back and worked on the buildings as a labourer before getting his dream job-In a camera shop.

“This was lifechanging. Photography was a very expensive thing in those days and if you were serious about it, you had to have your own dark room.

“It was brilliant, because I learned a lot working with cameras and they had a darkroom as well and it was a famous shop called Foreman’s in Abbey Street.

“Benny Foreman was the owner, and he was the first man to started printing pictures in the shop and you had the photos within 24 hours which was a big change.

“I was 22 and it was 1978 and I was there for a year and a half, and I bought a camera there called an Olympus which was a great camera and I had it for a long time.”

So, the enterprising Brian started going around housing estates in Dublin, knocking on doors to see if they wanted a family portrait.

“I had sold encyclopaedias before I got the job on the buses, so I knew a bit about selling.

“One thing I knew from selling encyclopaedias was that if you covered enough ground, you were always going to get a buyer”.

So, Brian used to hit the housing estates early in the morning and cover a lot of ground knocking on doors.

And then he would come back to take the picture in the afternoon when “the kids came home from school”.

“The money was good and then I would come back on Fridays with the pictures that I got printed in Foreman’s and did a package deal.

“I charged £5 per picture but then I had to pay Foreman’s as well. Photography was so much more expensive in those days”.

When asked what was the thing that attracted him to photography he said:

“One was light, I am fascinated by light, always was and the other thing is the moment, preserving a moment and that always fascinated me, but I love people.

“I am more interested in photographing people than anything else. Before I moved to Sligo, I did not take a landscape picture in my life, it was all people. That was my way to get to see people. I like being with people and I like learning as well.

“No matter what you are doing there is something to be learned from everything and I worked in a bar as a teenager and learned a lot and the social skills are so important.

“I never did a course in photography, but I loved it and I kept learning from other people .”

Meanwhile, Brian’s eldest brother Eamonn joined him in the business and suggested that they try and get into the newspapers.

“I said we were making a nice few quid here, we have no connections in the newspapers, and I did my best to dissuade him, but he was convinced that there was an opportunity, and this was late 1979”.

“Eamon had this idea that colour was coming into newspapers and all the photographers that worked for newspapers were shooting black and white.

“So, he had this idea if we shot colour slides and at that time in Dublin there was a place called the Slide File and they rented out colour slides to a magazine and then get it back and it was like a public library.

“Eamonn had this idea that we should do this with politics.

“We would get them anywhere we could get them, and church leaders, trade unionists, current affairs people.

“And we could then let the newspapers know that we have a colour file and then when they were doing a feature on someone, they could rent the slide from us.

“I thought it was pure madness, but it worked. They would rent it from us we would get a fee and then we would get the slide back and Eamonn still has those slides”.

He added: “We sold our first slides to Magill Magazine where Vincent Browne was editor and then Hibernia, with John Mulcahy and later the Sunday Tribune which John Mulcahy started.

“The Sunday Tribune used colour and was printed in Smurfit’s and they rented our colour slides.

“I used to ring up Leinster House saying I was Brian Farrell (also the name of a well known broadcaster) and I got the press secretaries and at that time you could go into Leinster House.

“I remember Fine Gael lined up all their TDs for us and Enda Kenny had been elected a few years before that.

“We got them all and then we would walk around town, and we would take pictures of speakers at public meetings and there were quite a few in those days.

“The Tribune used small head shots about what was inside, and they were all our pics and they paid us top dollar although they were quite small. and we were doing quite well”.

But history intervened, as the first Hunger Strike in Long Kesh began in 1980 and the Farrell boys began sending stuff abroad to an agency in England called Camera Press.

“We got pics of the demonstrations and we sent those slides all over the world as the story began to get bigger.

“We would send them on a plane going over to New York”.

He continued:

“There were two big things for us in those days and one was the riot at the British Embassy, and we covered that, and we got black and white shots and slides, but we ended up getting massive coverage”.

Another major stepping- stone for Brian came in 1981 when he went up to Belfast to cover the funeral of Bobby Sands.

“That was amazing”, said Brian. He had gone up North a few times before that during the Hunger Strike when there was trouble in Derry and Belfast.

“It was worldwide stuff and we even sold pictures in China through agencies.

“I covered the Fermanagh/South Tyrone election when Bobby Sands got elected at the count in Enniskillen.

“The atmosphere was electric, and then I went to the funeral. I went up the night before and he was lying in state in Twinbrook, and I went to the chapel.

“They would not let cameras into the church as they had their own photographers”.

But the ever enterprising Brian got talking to the two republican security men at the door of the chapel.

“Now these two guys were connected, and I got chatting them and they asked me where I was staying.

“I said I had nowhere to stay, and they put me up for the night and it was just across the road from the chapel.

“I stayed with them and they were Provos, and we drank quite an amount of vodka”.

He added: “The next morning everything was very well organized as republicans were always conscious of the media and from the balcony of the flat where we were staying, I was able to get some great pictures.

“They had a line of stewards in front of the coffin and ever so often they would take a few select group of photographers to take pics of the coffin en route to Milltown Cemetery.

“It was a long walk, and all the top brass were there, but the two boys that I stayed with were part of the security, and they gave me the nod to get some close- up pictures as well.

“But more importantly one of them said to me that they had built some scaffolding in the graveyard for the press, but it was filling up and I legged it up to Milltown after leaving the cortege.

“But the scaffolding was 30-40 feet away and I didn’t have a lens long enough to get a proper shot. So, the scaffolding was no good to me, but I was wearing this ex-army jacket and put my camera under my jacket and made my way up to the very front of the mourners.

“I was on the side of the grave and it took about 20 minutes for the coffin to arrive. Then the family came in and Bobby’s son Gerard who was eight was there.

“The family are all there waiting for the coffin to arrive, and it is an amazing image, and I am framing it. I was lucky as the stewards and security were not that interested in me as they were looking at the world media up on the scaffolding.

“I was just a punter, and I had a small Olympus camera.

“This was around 1.30pm so I Iegged it out of the cemetery and there was a driver who worked for the Indo, and he had heard the shooting and headed to the cemetery, and I met him at the gate purely by chance and I gave him the film and it made that evening’s edition of the Evening Herald on 5pm and the next day in the Indo”.

Three people were killed by Michael Stone in that attack on the mourners.

“There were more funerals and the funerals of those who were killed in Milltown shortly afterwards. But my bosses said I was up there long enough, and I had to come back to Dublin which I did not think would make any sense.

“And then when I got off the train from Belfast to Dublin I saw where the two British soldiers had been shot dead at the funerals of the three people who had been killed at that funeral”.

The two soldiers were taken out of their car, beaten up, stripped and shot dead at the back of Casement Park.

Brian continued to cover Northern Ireland and always did the 12th of July.

“There was always a difference in covering republican events and loyalist events. The republicans loved the press because they wanted to get out the image of dysfunction and how Northern Ireland wasn’t working. But the unionists hated the press because they did not want to show the dysfunction and they didn’t trust the press.

“But the republicans would help you greatly for you to show what they were achieving.”

By 1998, Brian was working with the Sunday Independent and had been there since 1994.

“The Sunday Independent was different and was a change which I always liked, and it gave me a chance to do something else. It was a completely different animal and the editor Aengus Fanning used to go and interview party leaders and I went with Aengus to interview John Hume.

“Aengus had a vision of what the paper should be, and he stuck rigidly to that vision. It was a product with certain ingredients and it worked very well. It was a lifestyle paper, and he was very conscious that it was read on a Sunday around dinner- time, and he didn’t want anything to upset people’s Sunday.

“The Sunday Independent had no time for Sinn Féin. Aengus abhorred violence and had no time for those who engaged in it on either side.

“There were some interesting characters writing for the paper like Hugh Leonard, Anthony Cronin and Conor Cruise O’Brien. I travelled with Gene Kerrigan down to interview Noel Browne in Connemara-a wonderful man. I read his book and what a great interview Gene got as Noel Browne was looking back at his time and he was so ahead of his time.

“I photographed Sean MacBride in Trinity College and he had this amazing face full of wrinkles”.

Brian also worked with the late Veronica Guerin and took the last photograph of the investigative journalist.

“It was when she set up the late John Traynor for an interview and a picture. Traynor was known as ‘The Coach” for a series that she was starting to write where she was naming names and we wanted to get photos of all these guys.

“So, Veronica met him in a pub The Greyhound Bar in Harold’s Cross and I photographed him from where I was hiding in a bush across the road”.

It is a famous photograph now as it was the last picture ever taken of Veronica.

“She is standing there with her leg against her red car, the car she was murdered in. And he was standing there facing her, smoking a cigarette as they came out of the pub.

“Ten days later, she was dead. Veronica was very brave and very determined, but she was not going to let these thugs tell her what to do and she was adamant about that.

“Veronica was a very kind good-humoured person and fun to be around. But he recalls a deafening silence in the newsroom when it was learned that Veronica had been murdered.

“It was disbelief, and you were hoping that she wasn’t actually dead, but then when the news came in that she had died at the scene it was just terrible.

“Normally, tragedy in a newsroom creates chatter and talk and movement. But this created a screaming silence that was really profound.

“Nobody moved, but the show must go on and the determination then moved to getting justice for Veronica, doing justice to her work, paying tribute to her in the publication and always remembering her.

“I attended her funeral but did not cover it. It was a massive funeral and very emotional.

“But I will never forget the image of her young son Cathal, a lovely red-haired young boy at his mammy’s grave. These are images that stay with you forever”.

He added: “But her murder did not put fear into journalists.

“It made a lot of them more determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. CAB was set up as a direct result of her death and the perpetrators were hounded and were eventually got.”

But Brian also has fond memories of travelling all over Europe and the world for various events with the late great Paddy Murray who wrote for quite a few publications.

“The work was great and every year I covered the Rose of Tralee, the Galway Races, the Oyster Festival and it was a great time to be working in the media. We had always planned when Eddie, the first child was born, to go back to Sligo.

“The irony is now that he is back in Dublin and working in recruitment. We wanted to get out of Dublin to spend more time with our children.

“Marese is from Ballindoon on the Sligo/Roscommon border. We both just gave up our jobs and we went freelance.

“I always wanted to live in the country. I love Dublin and I always loved Dublin, but I knew there was a time when I wanted to live in the country. It was very difficult in Dublin as we used to drop Eddie and Sadhbh into the creche.

“I was working in the Sunday Independent at the weekends and Marese was working nights in the Indo. There was a constant pulling with the children.

“So, we bought a house about three miles from Marese’s home.

“We went for it and sold our house in Dublin and came down to Sligo. It is a lovely part of the world and we moved down in November 2003. Everything was bare, and it was honest and open and naked to you beside Lough Arrow.

“The Bricklieve Mountains are across the lake and the Carrowkeel tombs are there also.

“The first thing I did was to start to re-read Patrick Kavanagh but although it is not Monaghan there are small wet fields, and we have 11 acres of flood plain. When we moved, Marese said that we were not just moving location, we are moving lifestyle. I didn’t want to go back to doing crashes or court cases or following criminals.

“There is an old saying that if you look after yourselves the children will be happy. I don’t believe it matters where you live, and I don’t believe the children are any better off down here because we are down here.

“But I think they are better off because we had more time with them. I don’t think the children in Ballymun or Finglas whose parents are giving them time are any worse off than anywhere else. It is the time and we used to joke in Dublin that we had money but no time and now we have loads of time but no money. It is mostly features I have been doing since moving back and the first job I did back here was a picture of the great fiddle player John Carty who is now a family friend.

“He won a Gradam Ceoil award from TG4 and I love all types of music and I photograph a lot of musicians. I have photographed Carmel Gunning the great folk singer from Geevagh. This area is so full of creativity and as Kavanagh might say, there is beauty in the ditches.

“You could see it in Tarry Flynn and there is so much beauty in nature around here.

“When I was working with the national papers, I would have photographed a lot of famous people, but I actually prefer taking pictures of ordinary people.

“I have photographed Ray MacSharry, and John McGahern not long before he died and he was a beautiful writer and “That They May Face The Rising Sun”, when I had finished reading that I thought I had lost a friend.

“We knew all of the characters as they were an amalgam of many people and I have taken pictures of Dervish and Seamie O’Dowd and the writer Kevin Barry who is living just across the lake. Michael Harding is another one and Marese and I are doing things that we enjoy”.

But in recent years the photographer has become a pretty gifted and well-known writer.

“As a teenager I used to write bits and pieces for myself. One of the few things I disliked about working with newspapers was that I did not have time to reflect or to process what you have been at. But since I came down here, I have had time to start reflecting and I started sending stuff for Sunday Miscellany.

“My first piece was in 2018 and it was a mix of stories from my work, and I mix it with the funeral of Bobby Sands, I did one on Veronica Guerin and Charlie Haughey. He was fascinating because he loved photographers and he always talked candidly about things. I was often out in Kinsealy and it was a great place to go to and I photographed Charlie many times.

“Haughey was a bit like Napoleon, and he had a great presence. He was not intimidated by anyone or anything.

“Haughey could sit in a tent with Colonel Gadaffi and take tea with Queen Elizabeth and he was equally at home with both of them. Any time I went to Kinsealy I always took a taxi because he would always ply you with champagne, but when you were leaving, he would always come out and talk to the taxi driver.

“He would not let the taxi driver go until they would find a mutual friend And then all the way back all the taxi -driver could do was talk about Charlie Haughey.

“He was a great operator”.

He added: “Politically and in every other way I would have despised him. But his persona was fascinating, and he was great company, but I really did admire his ability to talk to everyone.

“Any time you would go there he would always give you something to bring away and he knew I liked gardening and he would give me armfuls of tomatoes and geraniums for my mother. For his 70th birthday, they sent me off sailing with him down to Dingle in 1995.

“They wanted a picture of Haughey on his boat and he was going through political turmoil at the time and he wanted to show that he was still fit and virile. I was to meet him at 8 am.

“I got out there and sat in the car. He answered the front door and walked out the back door and his son Conor had his helicopter parked on the back lawn. We get into the helicopter and down to Dingle.

“A car picked us up and we were on the yacht by 10 am. We went out in the bay and there was a skipper there and I asked Haughey to take the wheel and we will get the picture.

“The guy who was on the wheel went to go away and Haughey said: “Don’t go too far”. The picture of Haughey with one hand on the wheel and wearing his sailor’s cap, won an award, looking strong under a blue sky out on the sea.

“We turned around, the real skipper gets back at the wheel, we go back on land, back in the Merc and Haughey opens a bottle of champagne and we are back in Dublin before noon with the job done and that was the way he operated, and everything was done on time”.

“And it was on the front page of the Sunday Independent.”

“During the first Lockdown in 2020 I got Covid and was sick for a long time. I could hardly walk, but a swan started to nest there on the lake. When I was recovering from Covid I would go down there and just watch the swan building the nest.

“It got a huge following on social media and the night that the first swan hatched I got a tent and I slept down by the lake so that I could get them at dawn the next morning and they had hatched out another five or six chicks.

“That was over a period of five or six weeks. I did not send the pictures to any publication, I just did it for myself. And I kept a journal of it”.

In Brian’s writing career, Kavanagh, Brendan Behan, Sean O’Casey and James Joyce are key influences. In more recent times in 2016, Brian wrote a series called Snapshots for the Sunday Independent for the month of July where he interviewed “normal Joe’s and Josephine’s.”

“I got their story and did it in about 1000 words. I loved doing it because in the Sunday Independent you were always talking to and photographing celebrities.

“I always wanted to meet ordinary people. So when it was finished I asked Christina McHugh if she would be interested?

“So, she put it on page three, and it was about 600 words, and it ran for three and a half years, and it was the best- read column in the paper. I did about 140 of those and I intend to bring out a book”.

“I was interested in the people rather than what they did, and it was all Roscommon people. All the people I interviewed were over 80. And that is why it was so popular”. He also did a project in Leitrim where he worked on a project there called “Artist In The Community” and the Leitrim Art Office commissioned me to work with a camera club on a project in Mohill and it was great.

“They said we don’t care what the project is, we want you to spend six weeks working on a project with this group and do something at the end of it. So, I got the idea that we would do something called Portrait Of Mohill-a portrait of an Irish town.

“So we decided we would pick a day and we would make an outdoor studio and we would spend 12 hours on the streets of Mohill and we photographed them in the studio.

“I spent the weeks leading up to it teaching the people how we would do this. The concern at the time was that nobody would turn up to be photographed, but they queued up.

“It was all in black and white, and it was a massive success, and the Irish Times did a full page on it and I did a piece on it too. And the people in Mohill made a book out of it and apparently the county librarian in Longford saw this around 2018 and she approached me to do Longford Memories and I interviewed and photographed about 30 people, and they produced a lovely book which was sold out in two weeks.

“They had a re-print and now we are doing a thing called “My Favourite Place” where I bring people to their favourite place where I photograph them, and they talk about it.

“After Lockdown I did a thing in Leitrim called “Leitrim’s Lockdown Legends” and they were four podcasts talking about how they survived the Lockdown.

“It is a good life, and it is coming back to what I liked to do as a teenager. I am re-reading books that inspired me with a different eye you get a different view of it. I am always writing, and I am writing a Sunday Miscellany piece at the minute, and it is about our local church in Finglas which was demolished”.

“It was no big change coming down here from Finglas as the similarities are striking.

“Finglas from the north west of Dublin, abandoned by successive governments where people learned to look after each other and depend on each other to build up a better community.

“And, this area has also been abandoned by successive governments and they learned to look after each other.”

