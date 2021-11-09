Bree’s persistence on rates pays off

He’s been camapigning for rates for years on vacant properties and now a change of Chief Executive at Sligo County Council should see councillor Declan Bree’s wishes come true.

Speaking to his motion at the November meeting of the council, Cllr Bree said of the change in policy: “I always believed that you had to be an optimist to remain active in political life and in this context I have to say that the response issued by the Council management in response to this motion is certainly encouraging.

“Year after year at budget meetings I put forward a proposal that the council would collect rates in respect of vacant commercial properties and introduce a refund scheme which would allow the council, at its discretion to refund a portion of the rates and which would also allow the council to introduce the Long Term Vacant Property Incentive Scheme.

“I pointed out time and time again that if the rates were collected from the owners of vacant properties and a refund scheme introduced it could possibly provide this Council with an additional income of between €500,000 to €750,000 every year.

“I also pointed out that the introduction of the Long Term Vacant Property Incentive Scheme, would encourage and assist people to set up new businesses in vacant shops and provide an incentive by way of a grant/or rate remission for using retail premises that have been vacant for over two years or more. The successful implementation of the schemes would help reduce the negative visual impact of empty commercial properties in Sligo and I believe it would also help generate and support new business outlets to attract increased footfall and benefit the town.

“I highlighted the fact that Sligo has one of the highest levels of vacant retail and commercial properties in the country. Many of these properties are owned by banks, by speculators and by developers who have no interest in renting them out and are happy in the knowledge that they do not have to pay rates on them. I have no doubt that if the owners of many of those vacant properties were obliged to pay rates, it would certainly encourage them to rent out the properties.

“However, the record will show that each year when I proposed that the Council collect rates in respect of vacant commercial property and introduce the Refund Scheme in addition to the Long Term Vacant Property Incentive Scheme, my proposal was voted down by the combined votes of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail members and Cllr Queenan and Cllr Casserly.

“The record will also show that these same councillors who were opposed to the collection of the rates from bankers and speculators had no hesitation in imposing an increase on ordinary households through the Local Property Tax.

“The report I have now received indicating that the rates will be collected in respect of vacant commercial properties and indicating that the Council management is now favourably disposed to introducing the Refund Scheme and Long Term Vacant Property Incentive Scheme is certainly very welcome news. I would therefore make an appeal to the Fine Gael and Fianna Fail members and to Cllr Queenan and Cllr Casserly not to vote down this proposal again when it comes before us at our annual budget meeting.”