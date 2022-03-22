Boyle Garda Station gets a makeover but there’ll be reduced opening hours in the meantime

Renovation works at Boyle Garda station are due to commence on Monday next, 28th March and are expected to be completed in approximately 12 weeks.

As a result of the works a temporary public office will be in place with restricted opening hours to the public.

The station will be opened to the public daily as follows:

·Monday to Saturday - 11am to 2pm and 7pm to 9pm

Sunday - 11am to 1pm

“We apologise for any inconvenience these opening hours may cause, normal policing service delivery will remain unchanged.

“We thank the community of Boyle and surrounding areas for their understanding and continued support,” said Inspector Adrian Flynn of Boyle.

For any queries in relation to these renovations the public are asked to please contact: Sergeant McGarry, Boyle Garda station on 071 9664620.