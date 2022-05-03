Bouncer trained as boxer and MMA fighter breaks man’s jaw

A man out celebrating an engagement with friends at the Garavogue bar in Sligo had his jaw broken in two places by a bouncer who admitted to Gardaí he had let off a flurry of punches at the victim but claimed he had acted in self defence.

However, Sligo Circuit Court heard the bouncer, Barry Kennedy, a trained boxer and martial arts fighter, had used more force than was necessary.

Kennedy (28), from Achonry, but now living in Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Seamus Taheny (32) at the Garavogue bar on March 10th 2019.

The defendant had initially pleaded guilty to the offence at the Circuit Court in November 2021 and the matter was put back to allow unemployed Kennedy to gather compensation for his victim and he came to court last Thursday with €5,000 but this sum was rejected by Mr Taheny as not being enough.

Garda Emma Logue, led by Mr Leo Mulrooney BL (prosecuting) outlined how the assault took place in the Gardavogue Bar in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Taheny was in Sligo with between 15 and 20 friends celebrating the engagement of a friend.

Mr Mulrooney said a fight broke out in the upstairs of the premises and Mr Taheny saw a friend, Conan Reynolds on the floor.

The prosecuting counsel said Mr Taheny had no recollection thereafter of what happened that night.

“His mind was a blank,” he said.

Mr Mulrooney said that somehow Mr Taheny managed to get home to his own bed and when he woke the next morning his jaw was swollen on both sides and there were cuts inside his mouth and he could barely speak.

He attended at Sligo University Hospital where he was informed that his jaw had been broken in two places, on either side.

Mr Taheny was subsequently transferred Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry where he underwent an operation. He had two metal plates inserted in his jaw while a wisdom tooth was also extracted. He was placed on a liquid diet for a number of weeks afterwards.

In a statement to Gardaí, Mr Reynolds said he had challenged a barwoman over whether he had been shortchanged.

Bouncers subsequently got him to the ground and Mr Tahey came over to see what was going on. One of the bouncers then struck Mr Taheny three times with his fist into his face.

The Garda agreed that this version of events was borne out by CCTV of the incident.

On March 14th Mr Taheny called to Sligo Garda Station to make a complaint and an investigation got underway.

Kennedy was arrested by arrangement on January 7th 2020 at Ballymote Garda Station and he was subsequently charged with assault causing harm.

In his statement, Kennedy told how he lived in Achonry with his parents who farmed and they had about 50 cattle and three horses.

Since 2010 he was into boxing and had trained with several clubs in the Sligo area and had fought in about 70 bouts. He had also trained in martial arts and also fought in one MMA fight in Castlebar.

He completed a five day security training course in 2018 and obtained a licence in door security.

On the night of the incident in the Garavogue he recalled working downstairs when he saw a colleague running upstairs.

He followed and said he was met with a scene which wasn’t nice. There was a bunch of young men with a lot of drink on them and he described the situation as mayhem.

One of the group was smoking and security staff was trying to calm down one of the group and remove him.

The situation was getting worse and worse all the timesaid Kennedy. He had never seen a situation as bad.

Whilst they were trying to deal with the man, his friend came over aggressively, he claimed.

Kennedy said he managed to push him away but he came at him “like a bull” and grabbed him around the neck.

The defendant said he felt that a punch was “definitely coming” and that “self defence kicked in.”

“I let off a flurry of punches at him. I stopped when I realised he had stopped,” said Kennedy.

He pointed out that the incident occurred at the top of a stairs and the situation was quite precarious.

Kennedy said he had two choices. “Either stand there and get pummelled or act in self defence.”

After being shown the CCTV by Gardaí, the defendant said “He (Mr Taheny) was the one who was aggressive at the start.”

Kennedy admitted that Mr Taheny did not land a punch on him but he said this was because, “I was more skilled.”

Garda Logue told Mr Mulrooney that she believed Kennedy was faced with a volatile situation and that a certain level of force had to be used but the question was whether it was appropriate.

CCTV of the incident was played to the court and it showed Kennedy throwing up to eight punches at Mr Taheny with his closed fist, most of which connected with his face.

A Victim Impact Statement was handed in to court which detailed that the victim suffered a total loss of €10,792.50 as a result of his injuries taking into account being out of work for 12 weeks along with medical and travel expenses.

The court heard the victim was unable to attend the hearing but was happy for it to go ahead in his absence.

Mr Taheny said in his Victim Impact Statement that he had been left with scars on his ear lobe, cuts on the inside of his mouth, two swollen eyes and his jaw broken in two places.

He didn’t go out for four months after the incident and when he did he was always aware of his surroundings. His study at the time online for an engineering degree was disrupted.

He also could not attend the funeral of his brother-in-law due to his injuries and this was upsetting. He was six weeks using a straw to eat. He was also on strong painkillers at the time which had almost become addictive.

The victim was not willing to accept €5,000 as a token of remorse from the defendant as he viewed it as not being significant enough.

The defendant did not have any previous convictions.

Garda Logue agreed with Mr Keith O’Grady BL (defending), instructed by Mr William Henry, Solicitor that it would be fair to say that the Garavogue was a late night venue in Sligo which was no stranger to the courts.

The Garda agreed again that some force was required in a volatile situation but that the view taken ultimately was that the force used by the defendant was unreasonable

The Garda further accepted that outside the sport of boxing the defendant had never hit anyone before or being involved in a fight.

Mr O’Grady pointed out that a probation report deemed the defendant to be at low risk of reoffending. The defendant was training to become a professional athlete and coach.

Mr O’Grady submitted that a certain level of force was required but “that level of sustained punching went beyond what was required here.”

It was pleaded that there was no pre-meditation, that the defendant was faced with a hazardous situation at the top of a stairs but the aggravating factors were that he was trained in the use of his fists, was sober and was in a position of authority.

“He was faced with a situation that has led to a dreadful scenario,” said Mr O’Grady.

The defendant was in receipt of €208 a week in social welfareand and he had saved the €5,000 from this as well as receiving help from his mother. He might also be facing civil proceedings.

Mr O’Grady pleaded that Kennedy’s approach to the case from the start had been entirely appropriate.

He was someone whose life was all about sport and training. He did not drink alcohol.

Garda Logue agreed with Mr O’Grady said that had the defendant continued to grapple with Mr Taheny, grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and put him out of the premises “he would not be here today.”

Mr O’Grady asked: “What useful purpose would custody do?”

Passing sentence, Judge Catherine Staines described the situation as highly volatile with Conan Reynolds having got into a dispute and was in the process of being removed.

She said the assault was at the higher end of the scale.

“He is trained in martial arts and he should have been able to disable him with less force given his training,” said the Judge.

She accepted that there was a perceived threat and that some force was necessary.

The Judge imposed a three year sentence, suspended for three years with a further €3,000 to be paid over inside 12 months to the victim.