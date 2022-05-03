Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bouncer trained as boxer and MMA fighter breaks man’s jaw

Man out celebrating an engagement with his friends has his jaw broken in two places by pub’s bouncer who told Gardaí he let off a ‘flurry of punches’. Paul deering reports

Barry Kennedy pictured leaving court. Expand

Close

Barry Kennedy pictured leaving court.

Barry Kennedy pictured leaving court.

Barry Kennedy pictured leaving court.

sligochampion

By Paul Deering

A man out celebrating an engagement with friends at the Garavogue bar in Sligo had his jaw broken in two places by a bouncer who admitted to Gardaí he had let off a flurry of punches at the victim but claimed he had acted in self defence.

However, Sligo Circuit Court heard the bouncer, Barry Kennedy, a trained boxer and martial arts fighter, had used more force than was necessary.

Privacy