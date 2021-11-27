Booster jab walk-in clinics for over 60s and healthcare workers next week

The COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Sligo and Carrick on Shannon will be holding walk-in booster vaccination clinics at specific times next week for healthcare workers and people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 152 days since their second dose vaccine. People in these two groups that received the single dose

Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also get their booster at a walk-in

clinic if they have an interval of at least 3 months since their

vaccination.

However, anyone who has had COVID-19 since their vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

Sligo Racecourse Walk-in Clinics for Booster Vaccine for those aged 60 to 69 and Healthcare Workers will take place on:

· Tuesday 30 November, 1pm to 8pm. For people who had second dose on or before 01 July.

Carrick on Shannon Primary Care Centre Walk-in Clinics for Booster Vaccine for Healthcare Workers

· Tuesday 30 November, 9am to 5pm. For people who had second dose on or before 01 July.

Carrick on Shannon Primary Care Centre Walk-in Clinics for Booster Vaccine for those aged 60 to 69

· Wednesday 01 December, 9am to 5pm. For people who had second dose on or before 02 July.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “We are delighted to be in a position to now offer walk-in vaccination clinics for booster doses for those aged in their 60s and healthcare workers. The booster programme is continuing at pace and we are still inviting people in both of these categories for scheduled appointments too.

“You do not need to register for a booster vaccine as the system has a

record of when you completed your vaccination course and will automatically send you an appointment text message once you have reached the appropriate interval. We ask people to come to their appointment if possible and if you need to reschedule, reply to your appointment text.

This will allow us to offer the time slot to someone else and help us

move through our lists as quickly as we can so we can move on to the

next group due for booster doses.

“The walk-in booster clinics are a further opportunity for people within

these two groups who are unable to make their appointments to get their booster dose at a weekend. We have no idea how many people will turn up for a walk-in clinic and we ask people to bear with us if there is a queue. Staff will be working really hard to make sure that these people get their booster dose as quickly as possible.

“We are also working hard to plan future booster vaccination clinics for people with some underlying conditions and those aged in their 50s and I look forward to sharing details of these clinics in the coming weeks. Again we will be inviting people in these groups to appointments based on their vaccination dates on the system so there is no need to register.

“Regardless of whether you are attending for a specific walk-in clinic or an appointment, we advise that you do not come to the vaccination centre if you have had a COVID-19 diagnosis in the past 6 months. Instead, please call HSELive so that they can update the appointment system to call you for a booster at the correct date, at least 6 months after the infection. Call 1800 700 700, Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm; or Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm. You will get through quicker between 1pm and 6pm. If you have any other questions about your eligibility for a booster dose for example if you got your previous vaccine in another country, please contact HSELive.”