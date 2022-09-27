Book reveals the lives of Sligo’s slain Noble Six

‘The Six: the Lives and Memorialisation of Sligo’s Noble Six’ was written by Robert Mulraney (Independent archaeologist), Dr Marion Dowd (Atlantic Technological University) and Dr James Bonsall (Fourth Dimension Prospection Ltd).

Dr Marion O’Dowd, Atlantic Technological University, Sligo lecturer and co-author signs copies of ‘The Six: the Lives and Memorialisation of Sligo’s Noble Six’ in Liber bookshop, last Tuesday evening. Pic: James Connolly.

A revealing book on Sligo’s Noble Six has cast fresh light on the lives of the Noble Six who were executed by Free State forces on Kings Mountain near Ben Bulben on September 20th 1922.

And it was fitting that the book “The Six”-The Lives And Memorialisation Of Sligo’s Noble Six was launched in Liber bookshop 100 years to the day of the killings and just a few hours after a very impressive commemoration for Brigadier Seamus Devins, Adjutant Brian MacNeill, Captain Harry Benson, Lieutenant Paddy Carroll and Volunteers Tommy Langan and Joe Banks.

Carroll, Langan and Banks were from Sligo town, Devins was from Grange, Benson from Ballisodare, and MacNeill from Dublin.

In September 1922, the Free State Army began to close in on the headquarters of the North Sligo IRA at Rahelly House 12km to the north of Sligo town. The IRA were forced to evacuate the house and retreated to Benbulben Mountain and safe houses in the vicinity. The army followed in close pursuit.

On 20 September 1922, Brigadier General Seamus Devins, Divisional Adjutant Brian Mac Néill, Lieutenant Paddy Carroll and Volunteer Joseph Banks were captured on King’s Mountain and executed. A few hours later, Captain Harry Benson and Volunteer Tommy Langan were killed on Benwiskin Mountain. In time, the six men became known as “Sligo’s Noble Six”.

This well-produced book written by James Bonsall, Marion Dowd and Robert Mulraney is packed with valuable new insights on just who they were.

The team decided to write the book earlier this year when they realised how little was known about the six men.

The book explores the lives of the six men based on contemporary newspapers, intelligence reports, military archives, audio recordings and interviews with relatives.

The book was launched by noted historian Dr Michael Farry in Liber Bookshop in Sligo town, with entertainment supplied by Carmel Gunning who sang a song written decades ago about the Noble Six.

The launch was attended by relatives of the men, including Senator Michael McDowell, nephew of Brian Mac Néill; Dr Jimmy Devins, grandson of Seamus Devins; and Aisling Kenehan, grandniece of Joe Banks

In welcoming all, one of the authors James Bonsall said the trio of archaeologists began excavating the Tormore hideout cave and it was there they realised the importance of the Noble Six to the cave.

“It was initially supposed to be a chapter, but I came up with 140,000 words and we also spoke with some of the relatives, got the poetry and various other matters that had been forgotten.

“The main thrust was shedding light on their lives. Everyone in Sligo knows about the Noble Six but very few could tell you about the lives that they lived. I am very grateful to the families of the Noble Six for their help in giving us such valuable insights”.

Co-author Robert Mulraney read a witness statement from an IRA Intelligence officer Michael O’Donoghue about the night before the Noble Six were executed.

“When he got to Rahelly House which was the IRA headquarters in north Sligo he encountered a night of songs, stories and poetry and fun.

“It makes me very happy to know that they all had this night of fun before what happened to them.”

Dr Farry read a poem about what happened on the day they were killed called Benbulben September 1922. It was written from the perspective of a Free State solider caught up in the action on the mountain.

Carmel Gunning sang a song about the Noble Six that she got from Ellen Lynch in the 1970s.

Ellen was a young girl who grew up near Rahelly House in the revolutionary period.

Dr Farry said the book was he perfect mix between the personal with all those great details about the Six, the photographs and especially all the memories from the relatives mixed with the historical matter-the detailed research and the measured and exact writing.

“This is a fascinating book, a model of its kind, focused on a single incident, full of previously unrecorded details and illuminating the larger picture.

He added: “Due recognition is given to other historians who have worked on this, by relatives, historians and Joe McGowan’s recent great book “Even The Heather Bled’ and the research over many years by Des Gilhawley and also those great recordings made by Danny McHugh.

“I like how it is not shy about correcting previous versions of the story, including some of mine, and that is how it should be in a work like this and there will probably be corrections and amendments to this book as we go forward and that’s the way history works”.

He added: “The introductory chapter on the actual event is a model on writing about a controversial event and especially when there are different accounts.

“It challenges some accounts. and it accepts possible contradictions and uncertainties and is short and factual and should become the bench mark on these killings.

“But the chapters on the Six are very important.

“They ranged in age from Joe Banks at 18 to Seamus Devins, who was 34. I love all those details.

“Paddy Carroll danced with Mary Freyne in Grange Hall on the Sunday night before the Wednesday he was killed.

“Joe Banks, the youngest was a painter in a coach builder’s yard and he was the son of a tailor. Harry Benson was the youngest of eight children and his father was a farmer who died when he was young.

“Harry worked as a shop boy in Noone’s of Sligo and he was a great Irish dancer and footballer, and he played on the Sligo county team that beat Mayo in the 1920 Connacht semi-final.

“But they lost to Galway in the final and he neither smoked nor drank and there is a great photo of himself, and Bea Kilgannon taken on September 12, eight days before he was killed.

“Paddy Carroll also won medals for Irish dancing and his older brother Michael was in the Merchant Navy and he died in a tragic accident in Bordeaux. His father died in 1918 of the flu and Paddy had to take the leading role in the family.

“For a while he continued his mother’s work of selling milk and potatoes and then he worked in Wood’s Hardware in Castle Street.

“Interestingly, Benson, Carroll, Langan and Devins-all their fathers were dead, and they had to take the leading role in their families.

“There is a lot about Devins and MacNeill, so it was a case of what to leave out.

“Seamus Devins was the only married man and his wife Mary Clancy was a teacher in Grange. Her father was an RIC man as were her two brothers in Leitrim.

He added: “The term Noble Six was first used about a year after their deaths and was originally only used by republicans in the 1920s until it was first used in The Sligo Champion in 1932. In 1935 it entered the common consciousness of Sligo.”

He added that he loved all the poems about the Noble Six.

The earliest poem was ‘Captain Harry Benson IRA’ was published in the Connachtman just days after the deaths of the Six.