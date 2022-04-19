Book of condolence to open at Sligo City Hall in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

The Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Councillor Paul Taylor and Mayor of Sligo Municipal District Councillor Arthur Gibbons will open a Book of Condolence in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee at City Hall, Quay Street, today (Tuesday) from 3pm.

The Cathaoirleach and Mayor have expressed their sympathies to the Moffitt and Snee families on behalf of Sligo County Council's Elected Members and staff, and conveyed their solidarity with the members of the local LGBTQ+ community and the many people who attended the vigil at City Hall on Friday last.

Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee were both murdered in their homes in Sligo last week and were laid to rest on Monday.