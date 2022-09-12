Book being written on life of 17th century Sligo murdered genealogist

The little-known history of an historic Sligo genealogist who was tragically murdered is to be outlined in an upcoming novel by Connemara author, Rosie Nee.

Rosie first started writing and researching the novel that would become The Friendship of Scholars as far back in 1988 and in doing so is highlighting the under told history of Sligoman, Dubhaltach Mac Fhirbhisigh.

Mac Fhirbhisigh was born at his family’s castle in Lacken, County Sligo, sometime in the early 17th century and as one of the last trained Irish Gaelic scholars who would go on to write the Great Book of Irish Genealogies which has been described to historians as the greatest and fullest book on Irish genealogical lore.

Rose says she became interested in the interconnected stories of Mac Fhirbhisigh and two other scholars, Roderic O’Flaherty and John Lynch, while studying for an MA in Anglo-Irish Literature and Drama AT UCD in the late 1980s, and although she could find some historical records, she noticed there were many gaps in the life stories of these important figures.

Through years of intensive research Rosie presents her envisaging of the lives of these three men, sticking to the historical records when they can be found and filling in the gaps as they occur with a book which shows how these three men came together in years prior to Galway’s fall to the Cromwellians in the mid 17th century in a story that mixes conflict with academia, and mystery with murder.

“Dubhaltach was an outstanding person and there should be a monument to him there in Sligo. In my research the one thing I was always most interested in was that he was Sligoman.

“He lost his house and his land, he was on the road to Galway in an historic time. He lost his patronage with the fall to the Cromwellians and as a very vulnerable character as old man when he was murdered,” she said.

“I write as much as I know, sticking to the facts, but it is an imagination based on the research.”

Rosie lives in Roscommon and worked as a primary and secondary school teacher before retiring in 2021.

The Friendship of Scholars is the result of lifelong love of Irish history and heritage that she says will be of great interest to anyone with passion for the incredibly rich history of Sligo and the West of Ireland. This is Rosie’s first book and it is due to be published by Clachan Publishing.