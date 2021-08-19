Bomb disposal unit remove Mortar shells from Sligo business

The two mortar shells which have since been disposed of. Pic: Claire Ronan.

A unique pair of old artillery shells, one of which was used as a door stopper in a pub, that have been present in Rosses Point for many years have been taken away by a bomb disposal unit, who have since destroyed the two historic items.

The story was covered on Ocean FM’s Up and Running with Claire Ronan last weekend.

While one was in Harry’s for many years, proprietor Fenton Ewing received another off Liz Leydon who decided the two should be reunited, having been found at sea by Fenton’s father, Harry, in the 1970s.

However, upon a general query to the Gardai about the two items, they were taken away by bomb disposal personnel.

Liz told the programme that no one had considered the objects to have been dangerous, with it being put to use in various ways over the years while in the possession of Mary Hackett of Hackett’s pub.

“That was used as a door stopper,” Liz explained, “it kept the back gate open for years, it was thrown about the yard, it was used for games, it was used for a lot of things. It was a very heavy piece of equipment

“It stayed with us and it moved from one place to another and it eventually landed back up in my shed.”

On noticing a similar object in Harry’s Bar, Liz decided that the two should be reunited. Having received the second object, Fenton then decided to get them checked out as there were some minor differences between the pair.

“It was a bit different from my one and that concerned me because I had my one checked out before just in case where Liz’s one had an additional cap on the top of it and that worried me because I knew that it shouldn’t be there.” The two shells were then attended to by a bomb disposal squad.

“It turns out from chatting to the press office from the defence department that my one was safe, the other one was safe too, but they destroyed them both.”