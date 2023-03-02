Body of Sligo man shot dead in Australia will be brought home for burial

Funeral arrangements have been announcement for the Sligo man killed in Australia last month.

The body of Damien Conlon (38) who was killed on the 9th February will be brought back to Sligo for burial.

He is survived by his partner Linda and his children Mason and Elís, parents Ethel and Dermot, siblings John, Philip and Leanna.

He will repose at the family home at Summerhill Village on Wednesday, 15th March, from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne's Church, Sligo on Thursday 16th March at 11am Mass followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery.

Mr Conlon, who had built a successful business in Australia, was shot dead following an incident at his home in a rural New South Wales village of Oberton on the morning of February 9th.

He had moved from Sligo to Australia to start a new life during the recession and had received his Australian citizenship in 2021.

Luke Simon (57), the deceased man’s father-in-law, was subsequently charged with Mr Conlon’s murder and was remanded in custody to April 5.