Body of man in his 30’s with violent injuries found in house in Sligo

The scene at Cartron Heights, Sligo where the body of a man was discovered in a house.

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances on Monday evening in the Cartron area of Sligo.

At approximately 8.30pm, Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man, aged in his late 30s, in a house at Cartron Heights. The body remains at the scene. The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The Sligo Champion understands the man, who was single, appears to have suffered a violent death and was well known in the area and that he had been socialising on Sunday at a local pub. The body may have lain undiscovered for some hours.