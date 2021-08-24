Bittersweet day as new N4 dual carriageway finally opens 

IT was a bittersweet day as the new N4 dual carriageway, the biggest infrastructure project ever in the Northwest, was opened to traffic yesterday afternoon.

As vehicles made their first journey on the major new road from Castlebaldwin to Collooney, the 31 people who sadly lost their lives on the old N4 were also remembered.

Bernard Mulhern, PRO of the N4 Action Group, who worked tirelessly for many years campaigning for a new road, said the families of those who lost loved ones were in their thoughts.

Costing €101m overall, it’s the biggest road project ever developed in the Northwest and it was extremely busy yesterday afternoon. Mr Mulhern said it will also greatly benefit the economy and industry of the Northwest too.

Once described by former Sligo Coroner Des Moran as one of the country’s most notorious roads, it was the hard and tireless work of the N4 Action Group, made up of locals living along the extremely hazardous route, who made their voices heard in campaigning for a new road.

Mr Mulhern, PRO of the N4 Action Group said yesterday was a ‘bittersweet’ day as those who lost their lives on the old road were remembered.

He told The Sligo Champion: “It is a poignant day, it is absolutely tough for the families who lost loved ones, the Lord have mercy on them.

“There is joy on one side and it is bittersweet.”

The N4 Action Group campaigned for many years for something to be done to stop the fatalities from occurring.

“It was 2008/9 when we got together and we obviously wanted to stop the numbers of deaths from happening.

“Originally, along with the council, we had a 10-point plan to reduce speed, trim hedges, make the road safer and the next objective was for a new road as it just was not good enough, there were so many dips and bends it was so dangerous.

“The road itself cost €80m and the whole project cost €101m.

“It’s the biggest infrastructure project in the Northwest.

“It will really open up Sligo and the Northwest too.

“I was looking at the traffic on it there today and it was just unbelievable.

“You can go freely now from Collooney the whole way to Carrick-on-Shannon, it is a straight run.

“It is good for lorries too as it was tough to negotiate.

“Everyone is looking around at the scenery and it brings a new energy to the place.”

Bernard said that as a group, they are extremely proud to see the new road open.

“We are really proud and it is great to see it open.

“I was driving on it a few times today, I brought my mother on it and my neighbours have been on it, everyone is saying how fantastic it is.

“You think in the likes of Dublin or other parts of the country when you see their infrastructure, you think you’re in a different country and that it didn’t happen in the West, but we have it now.

“It is as good as anywhere in the country.

“Safety is the number one thing and people are very happy today.

“We are hoping in the longterm too that it will help with the economy and industry here in the Northwest, that is the longterm plan.

“Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran was there today to bless the road as the first car drove on it and hopefully everyone will travel safely.

“We as a group are very proud to see it open,” he added.