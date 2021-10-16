Bishop urges unvaccinated to get the jab

The Bishop of Elphin has made a plea to people who haven’t had the Covid-19 vaccine to get it.“I encourage all Catholics to take seriously their responsibility to make a personal judgement of conscience about being vaccinated. Judgements of

conscience are based on fact bot on opinion,” said Bishop Kevin Doran. He pointed out that unvaccinated people make up the majority of those who are seriously ill in hospital with COVID-19.and the high level of hospitalisation from COVID-19 is preventing people with other serious health conditions from getting essential treatment as and when they need it. Bishop Doran said: “if you have not been vaccinated, and unless your own medical condition prevents you from being vaccinated, please do it now. You may find it helpful to know that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has clarified, as long ago as last December that, in the context of a pandemic where there is grave risk from the transmission of a “deadly pathogen” … “all vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience.’