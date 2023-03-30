Biking blitz to take place at County Sligo mountain bike trail

A Biking Blitz event is set to take place in Sligo on April 16th at Coillte’s Coolaney Mountain Bike Trail.

The mass start cross country mountain bike event, aimed primarily at beginners but with something for everyone, is now open for registration and promises an adrenaline pumping and fun day out.

There are three senior categories to choose from; Novice, Ebike or Expert, plus youth categories from under 6 to under 18.

Taking place at Coillte mountain bike trails across the country until the end of April, the 13th edition of the exciting Biking Blitz Series, organised by Biking.ie and sponsored by Coillte, promises fresh air, exercise and incredible landscapes.

Dáithi de Forge, head of recreation at Coillte said:

“At Coillte, we’re proud to be the largest provider of outdoor recreation in Ireland, with 13 dedicated cycling sites across the country stretching 300 kilometres-long. With family and leisure trails, as well as middle and longer distance trails for the more adventurous and advanced cyclist, there really is something for everyone. We’re delighted to be hosting the Biking Blitz events and showcase what we have to offer across our facilities.”

For more details or to register: https://bikingblitz.ie/

Explore the Bike Trails on the Coillte Recreation Map and find a place you will love to go Cycling, or indulge in some other activity. Watch out for “Cyclists Welcome” signs at our designated cycling sites.