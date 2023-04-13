Big energy costs to run Sligo sports complex

Cllr Thomas Walsh has called for an improvement in facilities at Sligo Regional Sports Centre.

In a motion, he called on the Council “to put in place a strategy for the refurbishment and development of Sligo Regional Sports Centre with a view to bringing the pool and facilities up to modern standard.”

In a written reply from Senior Engineer Fineen O’Driscoll, the Council said the Regional Sports Centre is being targeted for energy upgrades, as suitable schemes and funding streams come on board.

“Energy costs are the biggest expenditure item for the centre and reducing these costs is a priority. The centre was included in the lighting upgrade programme carried out on a number of Council owned buildings under the Energy Efficiency Obligation Scheme. And SEAI funded Energy Audit was recently carried out on the centre, the results of which will help to identify the priority areas for investment. There is also an application pending in the EU Peace-Plus funding programme, regarding the installation of a geo- thermal heating system which has the potential to lead to further significant investment in the centre.”

Cllr Walsh said he welcomed the Council’s review and response to his question. He said he had been contacted by some people with concerns about the centre.

“I welcome the reply where it mentions energy efficiencies and the review. This is under our umbrella, and it is important that we see the investment going into our Regional Sports Centre.

“The government will be making an announcement in the coming week in relation to the facility, but I think we need to see a longer term strategy for this particular facility. I would ask that the members have a strategy for the Centre and I don’t know when we had a previous one. Maybe we can get some clarity as to when the board of the Centre last met and if there is a plan for going forward I think it needs a lot more than energy efficiencies.

“I have been asked by a number of people that consultation would take place with those who use the Centre. Some people use this facility three four and five times per week. It would be the first port of call and I hope that this can be taken back to the board of the facility.”

In supporting the motion, Cllr Thomas Healy said he was contacted by a number of people who use the Wellness Gym and they told him the lift had not been working for several weeks.

“People now have to go around to the fire exit door and make their entrance. It is our Sports Centre, and it is important that we provide the right service for people.”

Cllr Arthur Gibbons said it was a “fantastic facility for the people of Sligo.” He added that the cost of running the centre was a major issue. The cost of heating had gone through the roof and it was a great facility and any form of refurbishment is to be welcomed. But he added that from day one there was “always a financial struggle with it.” Cllr Donal Gilroy said he welcomed the reply and it was good to see that something was being done.

He added that three weeks ago when he was in the pool, the water was cold, and he was told that the heating oil was running low.

“Last week, it was 32 degrees and on Saturday a group could not use it because it was 38 degrees. It takes time to bring the temperature up and down and it needs to be kept at a steady rate. I am sure geothermal technology can be used for consistent heat at the one temperature. We badly need that.”

In response, Chief Executive Martin Lydon said nobody should be in any doubt that the facility is completely valued by the Council.

“It is subsidiary of the County Council, and it has a separate board to manage the facility. It is important to make that distinction and I don’t like interfering in other people’s space. We have done a governance review and there will need to be changes to the governance there. It is really important that the elected members attend those governance reviews.

“Because we do need to address some of the shortcomings of governance in all these companies across the whole of the county. So, I am urging the members on those boards to attend. In relation to the manager we will be advertising the post.

“It has been a very difficult process and I would actually like to send my appreciation to the staff there who have been working in very difficult circumstances over the last year and a bit.Once the governance issues are organized, we can then look at a strategy for the pool,” he said.