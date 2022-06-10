Bettina Seitz is Sligo recipient of Platform 31 scheme

Bettina Seitz has been announced as the Sligo artist for 2022 Platform 31 scheme. Following the success of the inaugural Platform 31 programme in 2021, this innovative scheme has returned for 2022, showing the commitment of Local Authority Arts Offices, together with the Arts Council, to supporting the continued development of artists throughout Ireland.

PLATFORM 31 is designed to support artists to reflect on and develop their practice or make work in a new way, while being connected with and supported by peer practitioners, advisors and mentors. The 31 participating artists – one from each Local Authority area in Ireland - were announced on Tuesday 31st May.

Developed by the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices (ALAAO with the Arts Council, PLATFORM 31 offers two elements of support - financial and developmental - for mid-career artists across all disciplines.

Speaking about the announcement, artist Bettina Seitz said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of Platform 31 this year. This award is an exciting opportunity for me to join a nationwide peer network of artists working in different artforms and at the same time have dedicated studio time to develop my practice and ideas for new projects.

Being supported through the Platform 31 bursary and a peer and mentoring network will allow me to build momentum with a new direction in my work after the filming of ‘Ancestors’ and ‘Underwave’, site-responsive sculpture installations in the landscape in collaboration with videographers, sound designers and a dramaturg, and subsequent experimentations for video and audio installations. During my time on the programme I am planning to research and develop new ideas how to expand these collaborations and the scale and ambition of future projects.

I am looking forward to exchanges with my peers and mentors/advisors on the Platform 31 programme over the coming 6 months to learn more about their practice and explore the potential of future collaborations across artforms.”

Joeleen Lynch, Public Art - Project Manager, Sligo County Council added: "Sligo Arts Office welcomes this year's Platform 31 announcement of Bettina Seitz as the selected artist for Sligo, we very much look forward to the partnership."

Speaking about the overall scheme, Sinead O’Reilly, Arts Council said: “The Arts Council is proud to support the second year of this very thoughtful bursary programme for artists in partnership with local authorities; the response from last year’s artists to the networking and mentoring elements was very heartening and reflected back the benefit of an holistic approach to supporting artists of all disciplines as they navigate new opportunities for their practice.”

For over 35 years Local Authority Arts Offices have worked directly with artists to ensure the arts thrive in all communities. Working in a grass roots and foundational way has allowed Arts Officers to identify and to respond to the needs of artists, keeping the arts and cultural agenda focused and relevant in changing environments.

PLATFORM 31 is managed by Wicklow County Council on behalf of The Association of Local Authority Arts Officers, in collaboration with the Arts Council.