Better health and more money after our homes were retrofitted

Sligo County Council and the Cranmore Regeneration Project are on track to complete a major €15million scheme to improve the energy efficiency of 350 houses on the Cranmore Estate in Sligo with 160 local authority houses set to achieve up to an A2 BER rating by 2024.

It is the first time a local authority in the North West has undertaken a retrofitting scheme of this size and scale and its success is being viewed as an example of how to transform both the housing stock and the quality of life of residents.

Houses in the Cranmore Estate were constructed almost 50 years ago and do not meet current energy efficiency standards, with residents having to burn large amounts of unsustainable solid fuels like coal and wood to stay warm and heat water.

The Council secured State funding under a Regeneration Scheme in 2016 and started consultations with residents in 2017 before beginning the project in January 2020.

The residents, who agreed to take part, were moved by County Council to alternative accommodation for the duration of the works, which included the installation of state-of-the-art air-to-water heat pumps, as well as the removal of chimneys to ensure airtightness and maximise heat retention.

Almost €12m will have been spent once the first two phases of the scheme are completed in 2023.

Commenting on the scheme and a public awareness campaign called ‘Our Sligo Home’, Mícheál McGinty, Senior Executive Architect on the Cranmore Regeneration Project for Sligo County Council, said: “The driver of this scheme is the betterment of people’s lives and to make their environment a healthier place to enjoy.

“This is a life-changing and exciting scheme for householders. People are definitely now enjoying living smarter, greener, and more sustainably.

“They have new levels of comfort, and an added bonus is they are no longer dragging bags of coal into their houses. The joy of cleaner living is also evident in the air.

“The idea of ‘Our Sligo Home’ is a place for all with sustainable housing and community-centred public buildings.”

Some of the earliest built homes needed the most work, as some of them were constructed decades ago.

Many Cranmore residents were previously spending significant sums on solid fuel to heat their homes, with one resident saying that the expense was running to as much as €400 per month.

Resident Marion Byrne admits to feeling anxious about the Council’s invitation to take part in a deep-retrofitting scheme for homes in her area – but now warmly ensconced in her new-look A-rated home at Cranmore Drive she has “no regrets” about agreeing to the project.

“It has made a big difference to my life – heat-wise and sound-wise,” says the 68-year-old.

“Before the renovation, I could hear the neighbours next door. I don’t hear a sound now. I was even speaking to someone earlier and they said, ‘It was an awful windy night last night’. I was surprised because I hadn’t heard it. And the heat doesn’t escape like it did.”

Marion has lived for nearly 50 years at the home in which she raised her four children and now regularly hosts her 12 grandchildren.

The renovation broke the habits of a lifetime, with the installation of a new air-to-water heating system and the emphasis on airtightness resulting in the removal of her fireplace. The change is one she very much welcomes.

“The fireplace in the sitting room is gone,” she says. “It used to be lit from 7am until I went to bed – summer and winter, but it could be cold as well with wind coming down the chimney. If there was hail during the night you could come down in the morning and find the floor all black – even if you’d left the fireguard up.

“Everything is cleaner with the fireplace gone. Life is so much easier. You get too old to be taking out ashes. My morning routine was always: have a cup of tea, take out the ashes and start dusting. But now there’s no dust so I have two cups of tea instead.”

Marion is also feeling the benefit of the retrofitting works in her pocket. Her electricity bill is now just a fraction of the €400-plus she had been paying for fuel each month.

“I used to pay about €75 a week for coal in winter. That could be €50 in the summer. I was paying about €20 a week for electricity. There would also be a €40 delivery of logs for the fire every month. On top of that, I was buying firelighters and kindling, and I was paying money to the bin company to remove the ashes.

“I can get by now on €40 a week for my electricity. I was paying €20 before all this so I barely notice it. And there’s hot water 24/7.”

Temporarily housed at another home in Cranmore for the duration of the renovation works, Marion says she was unbothered by pandemic-induced delays to the project and was thrilled to get back to her house after eight months.

“It was the best day ever moving back. I moved out in July 2020 and moved back in March 2021,” she says.

“You make your own anxiety. Sligo County Council gave us all the help we needed, two men came down and moved anything we wanted. All I had to do was pack my stuff.

“Sligo County Council asked us where we’d like to go. I said I’d like to be beside my neighbour, who was also taking part in the scheme, so they moved us up to a couple of houses in the next estate.

“We were next door to each other there, as well. And then my other neighbour, who is my best friend, was offered the third house on the street. The three of us were together.”

Marion’s delight with the finished product is obvious. Not even the most unlikely windfall, she insists, could displace her from the home she has occupied since she was 20 years old.

“I’ve had the best of neighbours and live on the best street. I wouldn’t move if I won the Lotto,” she says.

Another Cranmore resident credits the regeneration scheme with improving his general health.

Anthony Looby has been living in Cranmore Drive in Sligo for 13 years and this past winter was the first that he has not been struck down by cold or flu.

The 65-year-old credits the retrofitting works and the installation of a new air-to-water heat pump at his one-bedroom home in Sligo town for interrupting the regular bout of illness.

“There’s a big difference to what it was like before,” Anthony says of the works which formed part of the €15million Cranmore Regeneration Project.

“Before, I had timber flooring all through the house. That was very cold. The doors were timber and flimsy, and the wallpapered walls were full of lumps you couldn’t smooth out. You couldn’t peel it off either because it was glued onto old slab board. On top of that, I had storage heaters and I couldn’t take the smell of them.

“Now I have these non-slip tiles in the living room, bedroom and bathroom. The doors are fire doors, the real thing.

“I am a lot healthier since this work was done and the new heating system was installed. I used to have colds and flus the whole time. Now, I have nothing because there’s no draft, it’s not cold at night and it’s warm when you get up in the morning.”

A former member of the fire service, Anthony, is originally from Castlebaldwin but spent more than two decades living in Co. Offaly, where his two children still live.

He is grateful for the impact that Sligo County Council’s Cranmore Regeneration Project has had on his pocket.

“I am saving money because I am not buying coal and other bits of fuel. Coal, wooden shingles and blocks would cost me €60 every two weeks. This is more economical,” he says. “I don’t miss the coal, it was dirty. You were constantly dealing with ashes and filling bins.”

A dedicated Sligo County Council team moved Anthony to a house beside his sister in Cranmore for the duration of the works.

However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that the three-month construction schedule extended to seven months. The finished product was worth the wait, he adds.

“When I was leaving, the Council sent out movers and I didn’t have to lift a thing, just pack my own stuff and pray I wasn’t out too long out.

“At the end, after all the delays, I was so eager to get home it took me three hours to move out and only an hour and a half to get back in. That’s how much I enjoy my home.”

The scheme is part of Sligo County Council’s wider plan to develop Sligo as a ‘world-class place to live; invest and visit with better homes and enhanced public spaces and buildings.

Sligo County Council Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Taylor said: “The retrofitting scheme is the latest in a series of excellent initiatives delivered under the umbrella of Sligo County Council’s regeneration programme, initiatives which were planned and delivered in conjunction with the community.

“I would like to commend the Lead Consultant - Rhatigan Architects, and the main Contractors, Kilcawley Construction - for their professionalism and expertise, which have been invaluable over the course of the project.

“This exemplary spirit of partnership between various agencies and the local community has delivered so much in a wide range of areas.”

Commenting Sligo County Council Chief Executive Martin Lydon said: “Climate change is the challenge of our generation, and I am delighted to see that this important retrofitting project is already having such a powerful impact in the lives of our residents.

“The investment by Sligo County Council in retrofitting our housing stock and other significant investments in roads, rural towns and villages and greenway proposals, will help build a sustainable future for this county. ‘Our Sligo Home’ is a reminder that Sligo is a place where every resident can have pride in their own homes and the development of public spaces that surround us.”