‘Berlin Long Night of Science Award’ for two Sligo students

Ursuline College students, Niamh Carolan and Líle Hensey have claimed the ‘Berlin Long Night of Science Award’ at this year’s SciFest National Final.

Niamh and Lile received the award for their innovative research project which explored the observed physiological brainwave effects, when present within interfering domestic electromagnetic fields.

Niamh and Lile examined how an individual’s behaviour, emotions, and thoughts are communicated between neurons within our brains.

Brain waves are oscillating electrical voltages in the brain measuring a few millionths of a volt. They conducted over 100 tests analyzing this hypothesis in relation to three main appliances, mobile phones, WIFI, and microwaves. We recorded the implications of these tests on Alpha, beta gamma theta and delta waves in the brain.

Norma Foley TD, Minister for Education said: “I’d like to congratulate Niamh and Lile for winning this award and applaud all those students who have participated in this year’s competition. I’d also like to commend the parents, teachers and mentors who have helped students throughout the process.”

Sheila Porter, SciFest CEO, said: “We’d like to extend a huge congratulations to Niamh and Lile for winning at this year’s SciFest National Final. We received a tremendous number of entries this year and the standard was as high as we’ve come to expect from SciFest participants. At SciFest, our goal is to encourage a love for STEM subjects from an early age so it is really heartening to receive so many high-quality entries. The challenges posed by climate change and COVID-19 show the fundamental importance of science and that’s why it is vital that we continue to foster inquiry-based learning amongst students. In that vein I’d like to offer a sincere thanks and congratulations to all SciFest participants, their teachers and parents for all their hard work and continued enthusiasm for STEM.”

SciFest is the largest, most inclusive STEM fair programme for second level students in Ireland. The competition is free to enter and open to everyone across the island of Ireland, no matter their geographical location, background or circumstances. Now in its 16th year, SciFest is dedicated to encouraging and developing students’ interest in STEM in a fun and engaging way.

This year the SciFest National Final took place on a bespoke virtual platform which was custom designed for the awards and allowed students, teachers, and parents from around the country to view and participate in this year’s event. As well as the awards ceremony the platform also hosted a series of presentations from national and international speakers.