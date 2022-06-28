Beanz Warde in a show of Traveller Pride in Sligo

Traveller Pride Week is celebrated annually across the country with a variety of historical, cultural, and social events that showcase and celebrates the contributions of the Irish Traveller community to various aspects of Irish history, culture, music, art, amongst others.

To mark Traveller Pride Week this year Sligo Traveller Support Group are delighted to say that they are hosting a performance by writer, journalist, comedian and podcaster Martin Beanz Warde.

Traveller Pride takes place in Sligo on July 18th which will also be used as a fundraiser for North West STOP.

Martin will perform his in development one man show called ‘The Dead House’ at 8pm on Monday July 18th in the foyer performance space of the Hawk’s Well Theatre.

Martin is an exceptionally talented writer and performer and is regularly published in national newspapers as well as being a regular contributor to national radio and television. The Dead House is the story of one family in the west of Ireland and the return home of a son who is alienated from their traditions after years of deliberate absence.

On the day of an Irish wake, family stories resurface that have lain dormant for years. However, the ghosts of the past brings with them the memories of trauma, loss and despair.

On the evening there will also be a collection for community based suicide prevention organisation North West STOP. Thanks to Traveller Pride funding tickets are free but limited and can be booked at the link below.

The performance starts at 8pm, last from approximately 45 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A with Martin.

One of the organisers of the event Jamie Murphy, a mental health worker with Sligo Traveller Support Group said: “ We are thrilled to have Martin come to Sligo for this performance and we would encourage people from the Traveller, settled or any other community to register for the event.

“Traveller Pride is a hugely important celebration of the creativity, history, and culture that exists within the Traveller community and its something that isn’t explored or facilitated enough in Irish society as a whole.

“It’s also a great opportunity for people to come and support a brilliant suicide prevention charity North West STOP who do invaluable work across the region.”