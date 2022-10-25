Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Baz arrives in Coolaney for a Big Build which will change the life of a local mum for the better

It's all hands on deck in Coolaney this week. Expand
Baz Ashmawy with volunteer Emer Bree. Expand
Volunteers on hand with supplies. Expand
Construction is underway at the home in Coolaney. Expand
(L-R), Gary Kilfeather, Kevin McGowan, Simon Cavangh, Mick Dolan and Cian O'Carroll are lending a hand. Expand
Volunteers Jane Lacey and Ger Mullane. Expand

Close

It's all hands on deck in Coolaney this week.

It's all hands on deck in Coolaney this week.

Baz Ashmawy with volunteer Emer Bree.

Baz Ashmawy with volunteer Emer Bree.

Volunteers on hand with supplies.

Volunteers on hand with supplies.

Construction is underway at the home in Coolaney.

Construction is underway at the home in Coolaney.

(L-R), Gary Kilfeather, Kevin McGowan, Simon Cavangh, Mick Dolan and Cian O'Carroll are lending a hand.

(L-R), Gary Kilfeather, Kevin McGowan, Simon Cavangh, Mick Dolan and Cian O'Carroll are lending a hand.

Volunteers Jane Lacey and Ger Mullane.

Volunteers Jane Lacey and Ger Mullane.

/

It's all hands on deck in Coolaney this week.

sligochampion

By Stephen Holland

There’s great excitement in the village of Coolaney this week as the DIY SOS trucks rolled into town for a very special project. DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, the RTÉ series that rebuilds people's lives while rebuilding their home, has commenced production at a Coolaney home for their last build of the upcoming third series.

The show, which is presented by Baz Ashmawy, is transforming the home of Claire Carpenter and Ross Mannion to make it fully accessible since the mum of three Claire suffered a serious stroke last February.

Privacy