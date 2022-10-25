Baz arrives in Coolaney for a Big Build which will change the life of a local mum for the better

There’s great excitement in the village of Coolaney this week as the DIY SOS trucks rolled into town for a very special project. DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, the RTÉ series that rebuilds people's lives while rebuilding their home, has commenced production at a Coolaney home for their last build of the upcoming third series.

The show, which is presented by Baz Ashmawy, is transforming the home of Claire Carpenter and Ross Mannion to make it fully accessible since the mum of three Claire suffered a serious stroke last February.

The build will be completed in just nine days as over 100 volunteers from the community have turn out offer their services and provide everything from groundworkers, drivers, carpenters, labourers, plumbers, electricians, slabbers, block layers, painters, plasters, joiners, pavers, landscaper, fencers, tilers, photography, catering, cleaning and more.

Day one of the nine day build started yesterday (Tuesday) and Baz caught up with The Sligo Champion onsite to discuss all they have planned over the coming days for their first build in Connacht and the sense of achievement he feels to be part of such a life changing programme.

“I am a novice to Sligo but it has been great, you always worry when you come to a place that the community won’t be able to come forward because you are asking volunteers to give up a lot of their personal time,” Baz said.

“With Halloween coming up there are a lot of family commitments, but people turned up in droves, they’ve been amazing, and it shows how much people are willing to help. There’s that old thing that has kind of died off now where you help a neighbour who needs it.”

Claire had a blood clot in her brain which caused her to suffer a sudden stroke and she has been in hospital ever since, herself and Ross were due to get married last July but instead that focus was shifted to rehabilitation, recovery, and fundraising to make their home accessible for her.

“This is nine days that are going to change a family’s life forever, it’s so much bigger than some of our volunteers even realise. I have done enough of these shows to see what this does for families,” Baz said.

“It’s huge for Claire’s recovery and this will get her back here for Christmas, back with her family. She’s got three young kids and there’s a huge vacuum that’s left when a mother cannot be with her family.”

Baz says it is fantastic to see all the community’s energy and willingness to help being channelled into this project and he hopes the spirit and positivity he has witnessed at the site will continue long after the production has finished.

“Once you’re here for three or four days it becomes like a festival, when you’re finished it’s like a circus that moves out of town, but I hope it leaves a feeling and people decide to be kinder, more generous, and more empathetic towards one another,” he said.

“This is something that happens outside of the money, no one is being paid, the trades people are not doing it for the money because their payment comes in a different form.

“I always say it’s not me doing the work, I get to hang out with people and get to know the area. Every county has a personality and Sligo is very sweet and funny, I’ve noticed they are quite fond of taking the mickey out of me, but super friendly and lovely

“I think it is important to make shows like this, it’s a real help to the community, it’s important in the world, it’s nearly a movement.”

Kerry Hiddleston is the interior designer for the show and she spoke of the challenges of adapting a house in terms of both accessibility and liveability.

“This is a programme where we help people but it’s always different depending on the person involved. Claire has a wheelchair and we need to make sure she can get up the stairs and make sure she feels safe coming home,” she said.

“We are trying to make life as easy as it can be in her own home and for the situation she is going through. You don’t want things to look medical, you want the interior cosy like a home and not a hospital.

“A lot of people have turned out; the family is just so well loved and this story has struck a chord with complete strangers. There’s always a community feel on builds, but Sligo has been very special I have to say.”

One volunteer who the story struck a chord with is Jane Lacey who travelled all the way from Kerry to take part in the show.

“I saw a repeat of the show on RTÉ last week and then an email came in from work saying they were looking for volunteers and I thought why not, I was visiting my sister in Mayo and thought I’d come here for the day,” she said.

“It’s great to be part of something like this, it’s crazy to think it could be you or me tomorrow and you just don’t know what’s coming around the corner. It’s a case of helping while you can and everybody chipping in.”

Garden designer and television personality Diarmuid Gavin joined the programme for this series and says it is his goal that the garden will become a special place for the family to come together.

“The turnout has been absolutely amazing and we have made a great start in the garden that will be appropriate for the family,” he said.

“It needs to work for Claire getting better in terms of her rehabilitation, but I am keen it isn’t a garden that looks like a disabled space.

“We have the main groundwork team in there at the moment and a local garden centre will come along and help with the planting. This is a big thing and it will change every few days with different skills required, we’ll have joinery going on, woodwork, and shuttering.

“It is so great to be able to come here and contribute in a very real way through physically working on making a house and garden suitable for her.

“For me, it’s all about them gathering outside and creating a space that’s just for them, something they don’t have to worry about looking after and can just enjoy.”

Diarmuid says that one of the most incredible things about working on this programme is to witness projects that would normally take a number of years to go from initial design to implementation being completed in under two weeks.

“It is so wonderful to see this project, it’s a great production and there are people who travel with programmes to turn up for every build as well as the people from the locality,” he said.

Local construction company G & M Construction have volunteered their time to make this build a reality with Jerome McNamara and Alan Gannon acting as the main builders for the project.

With a personal connection to the family the two have offered the services of the company and spoke of the positive atmosphere on site as everybody comes together to achieve a common goal.

With countless local services volunteering their time it is important that everyone on site remains well-fed and on Tuesday this was being provided by husband and wife team Colm and Kim Goulding from GG’s Foodtruck, which operates at both Cleveragh Recreation Park and Carraroe.

“We absolutely felt for the story, I am a mum myself and thought anything can change in a moment’s notice so it’s nice to help out. It takes a community, and nobody can do it on their own, we wanted to be here today to see what we could do,” Kim said.

The team for this build is presenter Baz Ashmawy, garden designer Diarmuid Gavin, interior designer Kerry Hiddleston with Hiddleston Designers, health and safety Helena Ryan with Cooga Safety, head electrician Stephen Brennan with Kirby Group, head builder Jerome McNamara with G & M Construction, and foreman Trevor Goulden and countless community volunteers.