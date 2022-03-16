Ballymote in shock as it comes to terms with tragic loss of young life

It was perhaps entirely fitting that Ballymote Parish Priest, Fr James McDonagh’s beautiful eulogy to a “young man who was so gentle and kind” should end with the final verse of that great Gaelic song of love and loss-two heads of the same coin.

And while death can often darken spring, the loved ones of a much-loved young Daniel Dolphin of Derroon, Ballymote, could take some comfort from the way his tragic passing was honoured in a most tender, lyrical and loving manner in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception in Ballymote on Tuesday.

Fr McDonagh told a highly emotional mass that that there was a “huge outpouring of sadness in our community since the sad news became known of the death of Daniel and Liga Smolaka in the tragic car crash in the early hours of Friday last on the Gurteen to Ballaghaderreen road.

“We hear of such tragedies so often now but dread the thought that it might come to our own door.

“Sadly, this has happened for two families in our community and we can only begin to imagine the devastation and heartbreak that you are all feeling.

“It’s been the topic on everyone’s lips since Friday morning last and all we can do is stand with you now as a community and offer you the support of our presence and our prayers that God will give you strength and comfort your broken hearts with his Spirit.”

Fr McDonagh told a packed and hushed congregation that Daniel was a “very well-known and well-liked member of our community-described by so many as a lovely young man who always had a smile and a nice greeting whenever you met him.

“His family told me that he had a cheeky smile which meant he got away with most things.

“He had a large group of friends and was great fun to be with.

“And he is fondly remembered also by those who played soccer with him at underage and senior level.

“He did a course in Sport and Recreation, and he was a good athlete.

“He had a great love for animals which he inherited from his mother Anne and as well as dogs I am told that he had two rabbits that he looked after as well.”

Fr McDonagh added that Daniel has also worked in the Day Centre and was very well liked by the staff and those who attended there.

“There was a kindness about him and a gentleness.

“He was especially fond of his cousin Grainne’s little boy Lee and there is a lovely picture of them together in Joanne’s home.

“Daniel loved to visit his granny Pauline Murtagh and spent most of the day before his tragic death with Granny in Carrownanty and he brought in the turf for her.

“He was looking forward to this week-being able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day after two years missing it and I believe he was planning to attend a festival also which would coincide with his 28th birthday.

“Sadly, this did not come to pass for Daniel and it is so tragic to think of a young life taken from you his family and his friends”.

Fr McDonagh then quoted the lines of Danny Boy in tribute to the young man;

“But when ye come, and all the flowers are dying, If I am dead, as dead I well may be

“Ye’ll come and find the place where I am lying, And sing and say an Ave there for me

“And I shall hear, though soft you tread above me, And all my will warmer sweeter, be

“For you will bend and tell me that you love me, And I shall sleep in peace until you come to me.

“May Daniel Dolphin sleep in heavenly peace.”

At the end of the mass three more moving tributes includig those by his three sisters. Before the ceremony began mementos of his life were brought to the altar, including a large black and white framed photograph of Daniel, a family photograph, a dog for his love of animals, a Ballymote Celtic football jersey another memento for his love of Real Madrid and a memento for his love of music and singing.

Daniel played both at youth and senior level for Ballymote Celtic whose players formed a guard of honour as the coffin was carried into the chapel.

Daniel Dolphin was later laid to rest in St Columba’s Cemetery as the rain fell heavily over the town he loved so well and the town that loved his so well too.

He is survived by his loving mother Anne, father John, sisters Joanne, Jackie, Ciara, brother Sean, grandmother Pauline Murtagh (Carrownanty), aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

The single vehicle crash - on the R293 between Ballaghadereen and Gurteen, at Edmonstown in Co Roscommon at 3.30am - also claimed the life of mother of one, Liga Smolaka (35) of Corn Mill, Ballymote who was much loved and liked in Sligo with many tributes posted to her online.

The Latvian mum of one leaves behind a daughter Viktorja and is survived by her brothers Santis (Ballymote), Aris (Latvia) and Sandris (U.K.), many relatives, friends and her work colleagues at Kearns’ Centra, Caltragh, Sligo.

Liga will repose at The Church View Funeral Home, Collooney today (Wednesday) 16th March, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for a Committal Service at 1pm.

Centra, Maugheraboy where Liga worked for seven years paid tribute saying it mourned “the loss of our dear friend and a past employee Liga Smolaka.”

She was a “leading member” of management and was respected and loved by customers and staff.

“Liga had quite a presence in our shop, she was always working hard, but one thing for sure is that she always had a great love for her family and friends,” the tribute said.

Liga more recently worked at Centra in Caltragh which also posted a heartfelt tribute.

“It is with great sadness and shock we learned of the sudden and tragic death of our dear friend and colleague Liga.

“As all our staff and customers know Liga lit up this place with her bubbly character and infectious laugh.

“She loved been part of the team here in Centra Caltragh and we loved having her here. To her daughter Viktorja you have our deepest sympathy and know you will always be part of the team here.

“As a mark of respect we will close the shop next Thursday from 2pm to 4pm. Liga, you were a beautiful person both inside and out and we will forever miss you.”

Many customers and friends have expressed an interest in supporting Liga’s daughter, Viktorja. Liga’s friend, Svetlana has set up a Go Fund account and the full proceeds from this will go towards supporting Viktorja in the coming years. It is understood Centra has made a generous gesture to cover the cost of the funeral which the Go Fun page was originally set up to cover. To date some €8,400 has been raised.

“Liga was one of a kind gentle and bubbly person. Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be missed forever.

“My life as one her closest friends has been forever changed for the better having known her,” said Svetlana.

A Go Fund account has also been established by a friend of Daniel for funeral expenses and to date €13, 278 has been donated.