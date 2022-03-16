Sligo

Ballymote in shock as it comes to terms with tragic loss of young life

Early hours car crash claims the lives of popular footballer and a much loved Latvian mother of one

It was perhaps entirely fitting that Ballymote Parish Priest, Fr James McDonagh’s beautiful eulogy to a “young man who was so gentle and kind” should end with the final verse of that great Gaelic song of love and loss-two heads of the same coin.

And while death can often darken spring, the loved ones of a much-loved young Daniel Dolphin of Derroon, Ballymote, could take some comfort from the way his tragic passing was honoured in a most tender, lyrical and loving manner in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception in Ballymote on Tuesday.

