Ballymote-based author’s debut novel is an espionage thriller in the vain of Ian Fleming

Paul's debut novel Echoes of Navarre is out now.

For those craving a cross-country adventurous mystery thriller in the vein of Ian Fleming, the debut novel from Ballymote-based author Paul Richardson may be just what you are looking for.

Paul has just self-published Echoes of Navarre, the first in what he hopes to be a trilogy involving Alex Spellman, a British intelligence agent being tracked by nefarious characters who wish to obtain state secrets locked in his subconscious.

West London native Paul first moved to Sligo in 2001 with his wife following the birth of their son and to be close to his wife’s parents, whose father hails from the area.

Paul has spent his years in Ireland raising his two children, renovating the family home and of late writing his first book.

“It was about five years ago I had this idea and decided to sit down and start writing a book,” Paul said.

“It kept blossoming and it turned into more than 100,000 words and an end result in my hands.”

Creative by nature, in the past Paul worked as a photographer, screen painter and has been involved in television and theatre productions.

During the pandemic he studied a horticulture course online and got the first book in his Alex Spellman series ready for publication.

“It’s so satisfying to see it complete, it’s something that’s been with me for so long and now I can let go of it a bit and start on a new project,” he said.

The title, Echoes of Navarre, alludes to a pivotal moment in Northern Spain within the novel that has reverberations which have ripple effects lasting years.

“It’s about a covert mission gone wrong, it involves the Spanish minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. The man in charge blames himself but unbeknownst to him there are other things at play,” Paul explained.

A chase across continents involving thugs and assassins reaches its climax at a secluded hotel in the south of England.

The book’s style mirrors Alex’s state of mind, at first being disjointed, darting back and forth, but as the story unfolds becoming more linear. It is a fiction thriller with elements of espionage and mystery.

“I am a big fan of Ian Fleming and this is in a similar vein, there’s a little bit of mystery and it’s an adventurous thriller,” Paul said.

The novel takes readers on a journey all over the world from London, into Spain, and through America and Mexico.

The story of the book springboards into Alex Spellman’s next exciting adventure and Paul says he envisions this as the first in a three book arc.

Paul stated that old characters will return in future books, and new adventures will emerge for the titular government agent.

For those whose interest has been sparked, the book is available now online from various online retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Apple Books, in both paperback and Kindle editions or visit https://alexspellmanbook.wixsite.com/jaye-books for more information.