Ballyfarnon man (76) has jail sentence for sexual abuse of partner’s daughter reduced on appeal

The case was heard at the Court of Appeal in Dublin.

The case was heard at the Court of Appeal in Dublin.

sligochampion

A “sick sexual abuser” who was jailed for nine years after being convicted of orally raping and sexually assaulting his partner’s daughter in the late 1990s has had his jail time reduced by two years.

The Court of Appeal in Dublin heard on Monday there was a “significant prospect” that abuser Christopher Ashmore (76) might die in prison.

