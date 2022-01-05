Ballisodare gets funding to develop a town park

Ballisodare is to get funding of €580,000 for a €725,000 project to develop plans for the Sally Gardens area including a new town park in the back lands with activity and events and off-street parking.

The plans will include pedestrian routes, traffic management and a river trail. The project aims to transform the public realm and amenity offering to create a more vibrant and inviting village centre.

Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the funding under the RRDF programme.

Minister Feighan said: “The Government’s rural regeneration and town centre first initiative is bringing over 1 billion to transform many towns and villages and I am convinced that this funding will have a real impact on Ballisodare. It is a town that has grown significantly in terms of housing and population and a project which enhances the facilities like the Sally Gardens and town park and connectivity to the village will bring a greater quality of life to the residents.”